Intervista a MICAH P. HINSON: siamo tutti TheTomorrow Man

Intervista di SERENA LOTTI

Photo Credits Lina Castellanos

Dopo 20 anni di carriera tra chiaroscuri e folk intimista, Micah P. Hinson compie una mossa stupefacente: il cantautore texano torna in una veste artistica completamente rinnovata. L’uscita oggi del suo ultimo album, The Tomorrow Man (per l’etichetta italiana Ponderosa Music Records), è un vero e proprio punto di svolta tematico e sonoro, frutto di una profonda ricerca di verità e saggezza che, come ammette Hinson in questa intervista che ha concesso a Rockon, lo accompagna da sempre, ma che ora si manifesta in modo più nitido. Dodici brani che diventano il veicolo per attraversare intensamente se stessi, dove la calda e ruvida voce di Micah guida l’ascoltatore nelle profondità di un tumulto emotivo. Non cerca di offrire conforto, ma racconta il risveglio di un individuo che affronta la realtà senza filtri, trasformando il continuo confronto tra utopia e disincanto.

Il disco segna l’abbandono delle sonorità più cupe per abbracciare un registro inedito, quello del crooning orchestrale, potente, saggio e consapevole. Questa trasformazione è valorizzata dalla collaborazione con l’Orchestra di Benevento diretta da Raffaele Tiseo, un connubio che Hinson desiderava sperimentare fin dai suoi esordi e che, incredibilmente, si è realizzato con arrangiamenti che “erano esattamente ciò di cui avevo bisogno”.

Il legame con l’Italia, dove Hinson ha trovato un pubblico fedele e un ambiente creativo stimolante, è profondo: l’artista riconosce nella cultura italiana una rara capacità di “mettere a fuoco le cose belle della vita” con un’attenzione ai dettagli molto specifica.

Per celebrare i suoi primi due decenni di musica e presentare questo nuovo capitolo, Micah P. Hinson ci sorprende quindi con un album bellissimo e crepuscolare “The Tomorrow Man” dove promette di trasformare la musica in una performance viva e viscerale. Sul palco, accompagnato da un vero power trio Hinson darà nuova forma alle canzoni, riportandole alla loro essenza di “chitarra acustica e voce” e dimostrando che, che si tratti di soli tre musicisti o di una grande orchestra, ciò che conta alla fine è la canzone. Un appuntamento imperdibile per scoprire il “nuovo” Micah P. Hinson, l’uomo del domani che, dopo aver affrontato le sue crisi, parla con la chiarezza di chi ha trovato, finalmente, un orizzonte più sereno.

Ciao Micah, è un onore averti qui su Rockon e complimenti per il tuo nuovo progetto discografico The Tomorrow Man: un autentico viaggio verso la verità e la comprensione. Come è nato il concept di questo disco e cosa vuoldire (e chi è) The Tomorrow Man? In che modo questo disco segna una svolta rispetto ai tuoi lavori precedenti, sia dal punto di vista tematico che personale?

Credo che tutti i miei dischi, in una certa misura, siano tutti come dici tu, alla ricerca della verità e della comprensione. Anche The Tomorrow Man lo è. Chi è Tomorrow Man? Beh è l’uomo del domani, è la donna del domani, sono gli esseri umani del domani. Siamo noi, noi che ci impegniamo per costruire un’umanità migliore e un futuro più giusto.

Molti dei miei dischi affrontano in qualche modo il tema del miglioramento personale o della comprensione di sé. Con The Tomorrow Man, però, ho compiuto scelte concrete e preso decisioni nella mia vita per essere davvero in grado di intraprendere quel percorso. E lo si nota anche dall’artwork: non ci sono più foto in bianco e nero, tutto è molto vivo, molto colorato, molto psichedelico: è così che mi sento riguardo al nuovo album. Tematicamente e personalmente, credo questo disco sia tanto vicino alle cose per cui ho sempre lottato. Sento di poterlo vedere un più chiaramente ora.

La presenza dell’Orchestra di Benevento diretta da Raffaele Tiseo ha introdotto una dimensione orchestrale inedita nel tuo repertorio. Quali sfide hai incontrato (se le hai incontrate) nel fondere il tuo stile con un ensemble sinfonico?

Oh non sento di aver sofferto o faticato, non ci sono stati problemi nel lavorare con un’orchestra. È qualcosa che ho sempre voluto fare, fin dall’inizio dela mia carriera. Voglio dire, se ascolti The Gospel of Progress noti una “finta” orchestra, erano solo poche persone che suonavano gli strumenti, più e più volte al fine di creare quel suono orchestrale. Sì era decisamente qualcosa che volevo fare da tutta la vita. Ed è davvero incredibile a 44 anni, essere stato finalmente in grado di realizzarlo. Raffaele Tiseo è stato straordinario. Prima di registrare, avevo messo insieme un sacco di canzoni in una playlist per mostrargli cosa mi sarebbe piaciuto sentire negli archi, nei fiati, nell’orchestra, ecc. Alla fine lo sai? Quella lista non gliel’ho mai mandata e quando lui ha iniziato a inviarmi gli arrangiamenti per l’orchestra, quello che ascoltavo era esattamente ciò di cui avevo bisogno, era esattamente ciò che volevo: una cosa davvero incredibile.

Hai recentemente festeggiato 20 anni di carriera. Micah è rimasto lo stesso? Cosa è cambiato?

Cazzo 20 anni di carriera…eh si sono passati 20 anni da quando ho pubblicato The Gospel of Progress e ho pubblicato circa dieci album da allora a oggi. Credo che ciò che è rimasto uguale sia, in qualche modo, il nucleo di chi sono, il modo in cui scrivo i brani , e principalmente i temi delle mie canzoni. Scrivo canzoni sulle relazioni, che siano relazioni d’amore o non d’amore, su padri, amanti, amici. Ed è così che torniamo alla tua prima domanda: si tratta solo di cercare di trovare il modo migliore per comunicarlo con me stesso, parlare a me stesso e trovare quella chiarezza. Se parlo chiaramente a me stesso e mi capisco il meglio possibile, allora significa che posso parlare a tutti gli altri più chiaramente. E quando le persone ascoltano la mia musica, possono (io lo spero) comunicare meglio con sé stesse. Credo che sia questo il punto: senza comunicazione non può esserci amore.

Hai un pubblico molto fedele in Italia e negli ultimi anni hai collaborato con diversi artisti italiani, Asso Stefana, Vinicio Capossela e Paolo Mongardi tra gli altri. (Oltre ad avere anche un’etichetta italiana, Ponderosa Music Records). Cosa ti ha colpito e cosa ti lega alla scena musicale italiana e come queste collaborazioni ti hanno influenzato e/o ispirato?

Credo che per me non si tratti tanto di quello che ho visto nella scena musicale italiana, perché anche se lavoro con Asso Stefana, Paolo Mongardi, l’orchestra di Napoli, Raffaele Tiseo, per me questo non rappresenta la scena musicale italiana. Rappresenta alcune persone che fanno musica. La cosa che mi colpisce di più dell’Italia, della cultura italiana, è questa… Immagino che sia perché siete nel vecchio mondo da così tanto tempo e siete una civiltà da così tanto tempo: avete fatto un ottimo lavoro nel mettere a fuoco le cose belle della vita, le cose che procurano piacere: il cibo, il vino, la musica. Molti dei miei dischi affrontano in qualche modo il tema del miglioramento personale o della comprensione di sé. Con The Tomorrow Man, però, ho compiuto scelte concrete e preso decisioni nella mia vita per essere davvero in grado di intraprendere quel percorso. Avete trovato il modo di farlo in un modo molto particolare e con un intento elaborato e ricercato. Questo è quello che noto lavorando con i ragazzi: nulla è lasciato al caso e di conseguenza tutto ciò che sentirete nel disco è fatto con uno scopo ben preciso. Non c’è nulla di più di ciò che è necessario. Certo, a volte lo trovo davvero frustrante perché nei miei dischi precedenti mi piaceva sempre buttarci dentro più strumenti, più melodie e tutto il possibile. Lavorando con Asso e con le persone di cui mi circondo ora, è tutto molto specifico in questo senso, e quuesto lo trovo davvero molto affascinante. È un talento, è qualcosa che gran parte del mondo o non ha capito, o non è stata in grado di capire, o non sarà mai in grado di capire. Avere quella felicità e quella prospettiva. Voi italiani avete un modo particolare di sentire e vivere le cose, e la vostra società riesce a concedervi quella libertà necessaria per poter scoprire e godere davvero ciò che conta nella vita.

Nel tuo nuovo album ci sono brani con arrangiamenti orchestrali molto intensi. Come pensi di portare queste atmosfere sul palco durante il tour? Ci saranno basi, riarrangiamenti o versioni adattate per il live, magari con strumenti acustici o elettronici che sostituiscono l’orchestra?

Se ascolti The Tomorrow Man senti gli archi, senti come suonano. E questo è esattamente come suoneranno, anche se per pochi minuti. Avevamo pensato di inserire gli arrangiamenti orchestrali pre-registrati come base e tutto il resto, ma non so, in un’era di robot, in un’era in cui si fanno cose false nella musica, abbiamo sentito far parlare da vivo musicisti che scrivono canzoni, che suonano strumenti, che usano le usano le mani, la voce. Questo è molto importante per noi. Quindi, sì, avremo un trio: io alla chitarra e voce, Asso al banjo, lap steel, armonica e Paolo Mongardi alla batteria. Abbiamo passato un bel po’ di tempo a cercare di capire specificamente come trasformare una formazione così imponente in un trio, ma sono davvero orgoglioso di quello che abbiamo fatto. Quando i brani di canzoni The Tomorrow Man, era tutto solo chitarra acustica e voce, per semplificare…canzoni che che posso suonare anche da solo. E quindi, qualunque cosa ci costruiamo sopra, che sia un trio o una grande orchestra, alla fine c’è il brano, ci deve essere la canzone: ma non può essere solo musica. Con le canzoni possiamo fare la differenza e commuovere le persone.

Con chi ti piacerebbe fare un feat e perchè?

Cazzo. Ottima domanda. Ehm… non so. Lasciami pensare…non sono sicuro di avere una risposta. Sicuramente preferirei sicuramente collaborare con una donna, forse perchè le mie canzoni parlano molto di relazioni: credo che sarebbe davvero bello sentire una voce femminile cantare e raccontare la sua prospettiva, quella femminile che si scontra con la mia. L’unica volta che l’ho fatto è stato con una delle canzoni di The Gospel of Progress, con un’artista di nome Sarah, lei era di Manchester. Se poteste darmi PJ Harvey, se poteste darmi Rosalía, se poteste darmi Patti Smith, se poteste darmi Joni Mitchell, sarebbe un miracolo! Io non sono una pop star, non quindi ottenere una grande collaborazione, lavorare con chi voglio io, non è proprio un’opzione per me. Ma ancora giovane…vedremo cosa succederà in futuro.

Consigli 3 dischi ai lettori di Rockon?

Il primo, uno dei migliori album mai pubblicati nel Regno Unito è un disco degli Electric Light Orchestra, Time. È uscito nel 1981. Non l’avevo mai sentito fino a due anni fa e mi ha lasciato assolutamente sbalordito: è una storia d’amore, parla di un uomo che immagino abbia il cuore a pezzi negli anni ’80 e quindi corre nell’anno 2095. E si sente la sua nostalgia e la sua perdita e il modo in cui si sente riguardo all’amore e al futuro. Un album incredibilmente bello.

Un altro è la colonna sonora del film L’ultimo dei Mohicani composta da Trevor Jones e Randy Edelman, un film con Daniel Day-Lewis. Ho ascoltato di recente questo album con mia moglie e sento di esserne stato molto influenzato. Gli archi sono stupendi, le melodie si rincorrono e si ripetono in ogni brano: in tutto ciò trovo grande gioia. Nella musica classica, ho sempre percepito una mancanza di ripetizione melodica. I brani tendono a svilupparsi linearmente, dall’inizio alla fine. Personalmente, trovo invece conforto e valore nella ciclicità, nell’introdurre un tema, ritornarci, e vederlo riemergere anche in brani diversi.

Tipo i Nine Inch Nails in The Downward Spiral, lo facevano: avevano una melodia principale dell’intero disco e la sentivi in Closer, alla fine di Closer, in canzoni come Reptile e via dicendo. Davvero, davvero bello.

E poi l’ultimo disco è John Denver’s Greatest Hits Volume One. Non suonerei come suono e non sentirei la musica o il songwriting nello stesso modo se non fosse stato grazie a John Denver. Mentre dedichiamo molto tempo a discutere di icone come Bob Dylan e Neil Young, John Denver viene inspiegabilmente trascurato, il che trovo sia una grande ingiustizia. Eppure, ha composto brani incredibili e intimi, fortemente autobiografici. C’è una bellezza e un valore immenso nel vedere un artista esprimere la propria vita con tale sincerità attraverso la musica.

Thank you so much for your time. Have a beautiful day.

ENGLISH VERSION

Interview with MICAH P. HINSON: We Are All The Tomorrow Man

After 20 years of a career marked by light and shadow and introspective folk, Micah P. Hinson makes a stunning move: the Texas singer-songwriter presents himself to the public in a completely renewed artistic form. The release today of his latest album, The Tomorrow Man (on the Italian label Ponderosa Music Records), marks a true thematic and sonic turning point. It’s the result of a deep search for truth and understanding that, as Hinson says in this interview for Rockon, has always accompanied him—but now emerges more clearly and vividly. Twelve tracks become a vessel for a deep journey within, where Micah’s warm and gritty voice leads the listener into the depths of emotional turmoil. It doesn’t aim to soothe, but rather narrates the awakening of a person confronting reality unfiltered, turning the ongoing tension between utopia and disenchantment into song.

The album sees him abandoning darker tones in favor of a new style: orchestral crooning that is powerful, wise, and self-aware. This transformation is further elevated by his collaboration with the Benevento Orchestra, conducted by Raffaele Tiseo—a partnership Hinson had dreamed of since his early days and which, incredibly, came to life with arrangements that were “exactly what I needed.”

Hinson’s connection with Italy runs deep. He has found a loyal audience and a creatively stimulating environment there: the artist himself recognizes in Italian culture a rare ability to “focus on the beautiful things in life,” with a very specific attention to detail.

To celebrate his first two decades of music and introduce this new chapter, Micah P. Hinson surprises us with a beautiful and wise album and a tour—The Tomorrow Man Tour—where he promises to turn music into a living, visceral performance. On stage, accompanied by a power trio, Hinson will reshape his songs, bringing them back to their essence of “acoustic guitar and voice,” proving that whether it’s just three musicians or a full orchestra, what ultimately matters is the song. An unmissable event to discover the “new” Micah P. Hinson—the man of tomorrow—who, after facing his crises, now speaks with the clarity of someone who has finally found a more peaceful horizon.

Hi Micah, it’s an honor to have you here in Rockon, and congratulations on your new album The Tomorrow Man: a journey toward truth and understanding. How did the concept for this album come about, and what does “The Tomorrow Man” mean (and who is he)? In what way does this album mark a turning point compared to your previous works, both thematically and personally?

Yeah it is, I think all my records like you’re saying, are a search for truth and understanding. I think that The Tomorrow Man is a Tomorrow man, it’s a Tomorrow woman, it’s the Tomorrow humans. It’s us trying to strive for a better present humanity and future. I guess a lot of my records contain this idea of self-improvement and self-understanding. With The Tomorrow Man, I made decisions and I made moves in my life to actually be able to do that. And you notice that with the artwork there are no more black and white photos. It’s very much alive and it’s very colorful. It’s very psychedelic. So that’s how I feel about the new album. Yes, thematically and personally, I think kind of similar to the things I’ve always been striving for. I just feel that I can see a little bit clearer now.

The presence of the Orchestra di Benevento conducted by Raffaele Tiseo has introduced a new orchestral dimension to your music. What challenges did you face (if any) in blending your style with a symphonic ensemble?

Oh no, I don’t feel like I suffered or I tried to… There wasn’t any growing pains trying to do it with an orchestra. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do ever since the very beginning. I mean, you can listen to The Gospel of Progress and you know, there was a quote orchestra. You know, of course, it was just a few people playing the instruments over and over again to kind of create that orchestral sound. It’s something I wanted to do my entire life. And it’s really incredible to be 44 years old and finally being able to accomplish that. Raffaele has been amazing before the record, because while we were writing the record, I got together a bunch of songs like a playlist to show him, like what I would like to hear in the strings and the horns, the orchestra and stuff. And in the end, I didn’t send him the list. And when he began to send us the orchestra arrangements, it was exactly what I needed. Exactly what I wanted, which is quite and an incredible thing.

You recently celebrated 20 years in your career. Has Micah remained the same? What has changed?

Holy shit. 20 years of a career. Yeah, it was 20 years that I released The Gospel of Progress and I’ve released like 10 albums in between then and now. What has remained the same, I guess, is suppose in some way, like the core of who I am, the way I write songs. What I write songs about, well, mainly what I write songs about. I write songs about relationships, whether that is loving relationships or unloving relationships, or fathers, lovers, all these friends. And yeah, it goes back to your first question. It’s just trying to find the best way to communicate that with myself and speak to myself and find that clarity. And then, through that, if I’m speaking clearly to myself and I understand myself as best I can, then that means that I can speak to everybody else more clearly. And then when people listen to my music, they can hopefully communicate with themselves even better. I think that’s the point. Without communication you can’t even have love, you know.

You have a very loyal audience in Italy and, in recent years, you have collaborated with several Italian artists, including Asso Stefana, Vinicio Capossela, and Paolo Mongardi. (In addition to having an Italian label, Ponderosa Music Records). What struck you about and what connects you to the Italian music scene, and how have these collaborations influenced and/or inspired you?

I think it’s less about what I’ve seen in the Italian music scene, because even though I work with Paolo Mongardi, the orchestra from Naples, Raffaele, to me that doesn’t represent the Italian music scene. That represents a people doing music. But I think the thing that strikes me about Italy, the Italian culture, I don’t know whatever it is the most, is this… I don’t know. I guess it’s because you have been here in the old world and you’ve been a civilization for so long is that you’ve done a really good job in pinpointing, the good things in life, or the things in life that cause pleasure: eating, wine, music. And you figured out to do it in a very specific and very purposeful and fancy way. Yeah, that’s what I noticed. Working with the guys is that everything that you will hear on the record and everything that we do is very purposeful. There’s nothing really left to chance. So there’s nothing really more than what’s needed. Sometimes I find that really frustrating because in my earlier records I always like to throw as much instrument and as much melody and everything as I possibly can at it. Working with Asso and with the people I surround myself with now, it’s very specific in that. I find that really quite fascinating. And it’s a talent. It’s something that a lot of the world either hasn’t figured it out or they haven’t been able to figure out, or they’ll never be able to figure out. To kind of have that happiness and that outlook. Your society has to look and feel a certain way, and it has to give a little bit of the freedoms to be able to find those things in life.

Your new album features songs with very intense orchestral arrangements. How do you plan to bring these atmospheres to the stage during the tour? Will there be backing tracks, re-arrangements, or live versions adapted, perhaps with acoustic or electronic instruments replacing the orchestra?

Oh, I guess that’s the thing. Of course. I mean, you listen to The Tomorrow Man, and it’s the same with I think a lot of my records. But you listen to The Tomorrow Man. You hear the strings, you hear how that sounds. And that is very specifically how that is going to sound for a few minutes. We kind of contemplated putting the orchestra arrangements pre-recorded in the back and stuff, but I don’t know, in an age of robots, an age of kind of false things being done in music, we felt it more important. In the end, we are musicians that write songs, that play instruments and use our hands and use our voices and stuff. So that was, yeah, so that’s really important to us. So with that, yeah, I mean you have a three-piece. You have me on guitar singing, you have Asso on banjo, lap steel, harmonica, all this stuff, and then you have Paolo Mongardi on drums. And so yeah, we just spent a decent amount of time just trying to figure out how specifically to turn such a big band and such a big outfit into a three-piece. But I’m really proud of what we’ve done and in the end, when I wrote these songs for The Tomorrow Man, they were only acoustic guitar and vocals. And so at the very, very base of them, they are songs. There are songs that I can play alone and so anything we build on top of that, whether it’s a three-piece or whether it’s a huge orchestra, at the end of the day, there has to be songs. It can’t just be music. Yeah, with the songs, we can, we can hopefully make a change and we can hopefully move people.

Who would you like to do a feature with and why?

Shit. That’s a good question. I don’t know. Let me think for a second. I’m not sure I have an answer for that. Because when I think about featuring with somebody, yeah, I don’t know what that would… I mean, I would certainly I would certainly prefer to do a feature with a woman, with a female. I would. I would. The fact that my songs are very, of course, about relationships and stuff, I think it would be really beautiful to hear female singing in a perspective on that other side, that kind of meets against mine. The only time I did that was with one of the songs of The Gospel of Progress. That was with a woman named Sarah from Manchester, England. But man, this day and age… I don’t know. If you could give me PJ Harvey, if you could give me Rosalía, if you could give me, you know, Patti Smith. If you could give me, you know, the Joni Mitchells of the world? That would be, that would be pretty miraculous. But yeah, I, you know, I’m not a, I’m not a pop star. I’m not a… yeah, I’m not a pop star. And so the concept of getting a big feature, the concept of kind of working with whoever I want, that’s not really an option, but we’ll see, man, you know I’m still a young man and we’ll see what happens with the future.

Can you recommend 3 albums to Rockon readers?

First, one of the best albums ever released out of the UK is a record from Electric Light Orchestra called Time. It was released in 1981. I’ve never heard it until maybe like 2 years ago and it absolutely floored me. It’s a love story from a man who I guess has a broken heart in the 1980s, and so he goes to the year 2095, and you hear his longing and his loss and the way he feels about love and the way he feels about the future, astoundingly beautiful album.

Another one would be is the soundtrack to the movie, The Last of the Mohicans composed by Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman. Daniel Day Lewis was in that film, I was listening to it recently with my wife. I feel that I was very influenced by that album. The strings are gorgeous. The melodies, they repeat a lot throughout each song, and I find I find a comfort in that. I think with classical music I always suffered from was that they didn’t repeat themselves a whole lot. The song started and it just went to the end and there’s something for me about the repetition of things. Introducing something and coming back to it and then multiple songs coming back to the same melody. Like I recall Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral—they did that. It had like a main melody of the entire record, and you would hear it like in Closer at the end of Closer, in songs like Reptile and all this type of stuff. Really beautiful.

What would be the last record? It would be like John Denver’s Greatest Hits Volume One. I wouldn’t sound the way I sounded and I wouldn’t see music or songwriting the same way if it hadn’t been for John Denver. We spend a lot of time talking about Bob Dylan, about Neil Young but John Denver is never on the tips of people’s tongues, and I find that a real travesty. He created some amazing songs, he spoke from a very intimate place. You can tell his songs are very autobiographical and I just find that really, really beautiful and really important to be able to see somebody live through their songs.

Thank you so much for your time. Have a beautiful day.