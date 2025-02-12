SOUL ASYLUM: guarda le foto e scopri la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Marco Arici

Il “The Slowly but Shirley European Tour” dei Soul Asylum è arrivato alla sua data italiana presso l’Alcatraz di Milano.

La band di Minneapolis è tornata nel Belpaese dopo lunghi anni di assenza per promuovere il loro ultimo album in studio “Slowly Bud Shirley”, il tredicesimo in ordine cronologico dall’esordio di “Say What You Will, Clarence…Karl Sold the Truck”.

SOUL ASYLUM: la scaletta di Milano

Only thing I’m missin

Shove

Made to be broken

Misery

Trial by fire

Little too clean

Freeloader

Never really been

Without a trace

New world

High road

Sucker maker

Freak accident

If you want it back

Black gold

Runaway train

Bus named desire

Bittersweetheart

Just like anyone

_____________________

String of pearls

April fool