SOUL ASYLUM: guarda le foto e scopri la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Marco Arici

Il “The Slowly but Shirley European Tour” dei Soul Asylum è arrivato alla sua data italiana presso l’Alcatraz di Milano.

La band di Minneapolis è tornata nel Belpaese dopo lunghi anni di assenza per promuovere il loro ultimo album in studio “Slowly Bud Shirley”, il tredicesimo in ordine cronologico dall’esordio di “Say What You Will, Clarence…Karl Sold the Truck”.

Soul Asylum

SOUL ASYLUM: la scaletta di Milano

Only thing I’m missin
Shove
Made to be broken
Misery
Trial by fire
Little too clean
Freeloader
Never really been
Without a trace
New world
High road
Sucker maker
Freak accident
If you want it back
Black gold
Runaway train
Bus named desire
Bittersweetheart
Just like anyone
_____________________
String of pearls
April fool

