NEAL MORSE BAND: le foto e la scaletta del concerto al Live Club di Trezzo

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

Accompagnato dal batterista Mike Portnoy (ex-DREAM THEATER), dal tastierista Bill Hubauer, dal chitarrista Eric Gillette e dal bassista Randy George, Neal Morse sarà in Europa nel 2022 con la sua NEAL MORSE BAND per il tour “An Evening of Innocence and Danger 2022”.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto de The Neal Morse Band a Trezzo sull’Adda (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

NEAL MORSE BAND – la scaletta del concerto al Live Club di Trezzo

Innocence Intro

Do It All Again

Bird on a Wire

Your Place in the Sun

Another Story to Tell

The Way It Had to Be

Breathe (Reprise)

(Pink Floyd cover)

Bridge Over Troubled Water

(Simon & Garfunkel cover)

Waterfall

Danger Intro

Not Afraid, Pt. 2

Beyond the Years

Long Day

City of Destruction

So Far Gone

The Ways of a Fool

Welcome to the World

The Great Adventure

A Love That Never Dies

Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)