NEAL MORSE BAND: le foto e la scaletta del concerto al Live Club di Trezzo

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti
Accompagnato dal batterista Mike Portnoy (ex-DREAM THEATER), dal tastierista Bill Hubauer, dal chitarrista Eric Gillette e dal bassista Randy George, Neal Morse sarà in Europa nel 2022 con la sua NEAL MORSE BAND per il tour “An Evening of Innocence and Danger 2022”.
Clicca qui per vedere le foto de The Neal Morse Band a Trezzo sull’Adda (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).
NEAL MORSE BAND – la scaletta del concerto al Live Club di Trezzo
Innocence Intro
Do It All Again
Bird on a Wire
Your Place in the Sun
Another Story to Tell
The Way It Had to Be
Breathe (Reprise)
(Pink Floyd cover)
Bridge Over Troubled Water
(Simon & Garfunkel cover)
Waterfall
Danger Intro
Not Afraid, Pt. 2
Beyond the Years
Long Day
City of Destruction
So Far Gone
The Ways of a Fool
Welcome to the World
The Great Adventure
A Love That Never Dies
Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)