COLDPLAY: le foto e la scaletta del concerto allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma

Dopo l’entusiasmante concerto da headliner al Festival di Glastonbury i Coldplay sono tornati in Italia, con la prima delle quattro date sold out allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma.

Dopo le sei strabilianti date dello scorso anno che hanno fatto scatenare i fan italiani, la band capitanata da Chris Martin torna nel nostro paese per la terza serie del Music Of The Spheres World Tour con il primo concerto a Roma dal 2003.

Di fronte a un pubblico di 70mila persone, la band ha regalato ai fan romani non solo i brani storici e le hit, ma anche il nuovo singolo feelslikeimfallinginlove e l’anteprima mondiale di Good Feelings. feelslikeimfallinginlove è il primo singolo estratto dal decimo album dei Coldplay, Moon Music, in uscita il 4 ottobre 2024.

Insieme alle innovative misure di sostenibilità adottate dai Coldplay durante l’attuale tour – che finora ha prodotto il 59% in meno di emissioni di CO2 rispetto al precedente tour negli stadi – la band si è impegnata a fondo per rendere la pubblicazione fisica di Moon Music il più sostenibile possibile.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Coldplay in concerto a Roma o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto

COLDPLAY – la scaletta del concerto di Roma

Light Through the Veins (Jon Hopkins song) (sustainability video intro)

Flying Theme (John Williams song) (from “E.T.”)

Act .i. Planets

Music of the Spheres

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise (extended intro and outro)

The Scientist (with excerpts of “Oceans” in intro, and backwards outro)

Act .ii. Moons

Viva la Vida (on B-Stage)

Hymn for the Weekend (on B-Stage)

Magic (on B-Stage; with a fan; piano version)

Orphans

Yellow

Act .iii. Stars

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign (on B-Stage; shortened; with excerpts of “Music of the Spheres II” & “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall”)

Something Just Like This (The Chainsmokers cover) (first verse performed in sign language; outro remixed with Martin Garrix’s “Breakaway”)

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars (restarted; asks audience to put phones away for this song)

Act .iv. Home

Sunrise (with Louis Armstrong’s spoken intro speech to “What a Wonderful World”)

Sparks (on C-Stage)

The Jumbotron Song (on C-Stage; with Roger Federer featured on the screen)

Fix You

Good Feelings (world premiere)

feelslikeimfallinginlove