Billy Prince Brown e il suo “raw rockn’roll from London via Sicily”

Articolo di Serena Lotti (Articolo in italiano e inglese)

Billy Prince Brown rappresenta un interessante esempio di ibridismo culturale in grado di sconfinare le frontiere e puntare all’essere rappresentativo più di una generazione che di un luogo. Questo nel suo piccolo lo sa fare molto bene. Radicato in Inghilterra da una vita ma siciliano di nascita, a Londra Billy Prince Brown ha proseguito la sua evoluzione artistica iniziata nel bel paese sperimentando vari generi, dal punk al pop rock, dall’hard rock al blues, sempre restando fedele ad una linea espressiva di sperimentazione ma che ha sempre guardato al passato con grande rispetto. Oggi Billy Prince Brown, dopo avere suonato con band quali Dugjive, The Relatives, Klin e molti altri, tra i susseguirsi dei vari lockdown e l’incertezza cronica che stava avviluppando tutta la musica a livello planetario, è comunque riuscito a dare una virata violenta alla sua carriera partendo dalla sua storia familiare e dal suo passato. Che questa pandemia sia stata l’occasione per molti per un viaggio a ritroso dentro se stessi è un fatto noto e di esempi ne abbiamo a mille: artisticamente parlando le produzioni musicali di questo ultimo anno sono state quantitamente esponenziali e qualitativamente altissime.

Tornando a noi si può dire che le nuove produzioni di Billy, i due brani Excel/Repel e Charlie, sono concepiti appunto in un periodo tanto decandente quanto foriero di grande ispirazione, periodo che hanno visto l’artista destreggiarsi su un terreno espressivo nuovo, non familiare, ricco di grandi spunti e che pare sia stato una grande spinta innovativa. La formula di chitarra e voce alla quale Billy Prince Brown ci aveva abituati nelle precedenti produzioni è momentaneamente non la protagonista. Tutta la rabbia punk esplode a gran voce anche qui, ma le suggestioni elettroniche sono persistenti e costanti e si ergono a elementi caratterizzanti di due brani che alla fine si risolvono dopo un crescendo costellato di suoni disturbanti e grevi e che danno ai brani una firma deciamente nuova.

Abbiamo detto che il vestito che indossa Billy Prince Brown è inusuale, ma i temi che tocca sono certamente quelli che gli stanno più a cuore: la consueta e ricorrente invettiva politica di Excel/ Repel e l’eternal subject of sickness and mortality di Charlie.

Passaggi a volte crudi, ruvidissimi, con guizzi sintetici e psichedelici (con dei lazzi melodici molto interessanti e catchy in Charlie) ma affidati una produzione sofisticata e mai semplice nella sua delivery.

Storie e situazioni di disagio a cui facciamo posto prima o poi nelle nostre vite.

Insomma per dirla come gli inglesi Raw rockn’roll from London via Sicilia.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1pnjya6Sl6BfbjdogbLxZc?

si=gaJrIxUNTTevC8_EzZvGGw

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/billy-prince-brown-single/

1557672081

Billy Prince Brown represents an interesting example of cultural hybridism, able to cross borders and being more representative of a generation than of a place. Born in Sicily, and now living in the UK for over 20 years, Billy Prince Brown has continued his artistic evolution in London, flirting with various genres, from punk to pop rock, hard rock to blues, always remaining faithful to an expressive theme of experimentation, looking at the past with great respect. Having played with bands such as Dugjive, The Relatives, Klin and many others, in 2021, due to the various lockdowns and the chronic uncertainty of the entire world of music on a global level, Billy Prince Brown has managed a sharp change in direction from the roots of his past.

The pandemic was no doubt an opportunity for an introspective journey, and artistically speaking, the musical productions of this past year have been quantitatively exponential and qualitatively very high. Billy Prince Brown’s latest single with the songs Excel / Repel and Charlie was created in a period equally as troubling as it was full of inspiration. As a result, we see the artist walk on a new and unfamiliar ground. The guitar and voice formula, to which Billy Prince Brown has accustomed us to in previous productions, is momentarily not the protagonist. The electronic suggestions are persistent and constant but the punk rage still remains the same.

These are the characterizing elements of two songs that, in the end, resolve themselves after a crescendo dotted with disturbing and heavy sounds. Despite the unusual costume he wears, some of the thematics dear to him are still central; the usual political commentary re-surfaces again in ‘Excel/Repel’ and the eternal subject of sickness and mortality dominates in ‘Charlie’.The passages are sometimes raw, rough and synthetic, alternating with very melodic and catchy lines. All of its production thrusted in a sophisticated and never simple delivery.Stories… uncomfortable situations in which we all find a place sooner or later.

As the British like to say “Raw rock ‘n roll from London via Sicily”.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1pnjya6Sl6BfbjdogbLxZc?

si=gaJrIxUNTTevC8_EzZvGGw

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/billy-prince-brown-single/

1557672081