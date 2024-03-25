Connect with us

LORD OF THE LOST: guarda le foto e consulta la scaletta del concerto di Milano

I Lord of the Lost si sono esibiti al Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda in una unica data italiana

Published

Foto di Federico Buonanno

I LORD OF THE LOST sono in tour per celebrare il loro 15° anniversario nel 2024. L’unica data italiana è stata fissata al LIVE MUSIC CLUB di Trezzo sull’Adda.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Lord of the Lost in concerto a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto)

Lord of the Lost


LORD OF THE LOST : la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Till Death Us Do Part
Last Words
Seven Days of Anavrin
Live Today
Heart for Sale
Die Tomorrow
Go to Hell
Six Feet Underground
We’re All Created Evil
In Silence
Raining Stars
Loreley
Forevermore
Be Still and Know
Euphoria
Lighthouse
For They Know Not What They Do
The Future of a Past Life
Blood & Glitter
Shock to the System
Unstoppable
Bad Romance
One Last Song

