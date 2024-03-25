LORD OF THE LOST: guarda le foto e consulta la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Federico Buonanno

I LORD OF THE LOST sono in tour per celebrare il loro 15° anniversario nel 2024. L’unica data italiana è stata fissata al LIVE MUSIC CLUB di Trezzo sull’Adda.

LORD OF THE LOST : la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Till Death Us Do Part

Last Words

Seven Days of Anavrin

Live Today

Heart for Sale

Die Tomorrow

Go to Hell

Six Feet Underground

We’re All Created Evil

In Silence

Raining Stars

Loreley

Forevermore

Be Still and Know

Euphoria

Lighthouse

For They Know Not What They Do

The Future of a Past Life

Blood & Glitter

Shock to the System

Unstoppable

Bad Romance

One Last Song