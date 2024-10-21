DESTRAGE: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Federico Buonanno

Il 20 ottobre 2024, all’Alcatraz di Milano, i DESTRAGE hanno tenuto il loro ultimo concerto, segnando una serata emozionante e storica per i fan. Dopo l’annuncio del loro scioglimento, la band ha deciso di chiudere la carriera con una serie di quattro concerti, e quello di Milano è stato un tributo speciale al decennale del loro iconico album “Are You Kidding Me? No.”, eseguito per intero.

In questo articolo troverete una raccolta esclusiva delle foto scattate durante il concerto, che immortalano l’energia e la passione della band, oltre alla scaletta completa della serata.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Destrage in concerto a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto)



DESTRAGE – la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Tiny Dancer (Elton John song)

Say You’ll Be There (Spice Girls song)

Firestarter (The Prodigy song)

Act I: Brutta fine

Twice the Price

Silent Consent

Symphony of the Ego

Back Door Epoque

Art for Free

At the Cost of Pleasure

Rimashi (Instrumental snippet)

Neverending Mary

Act II: A.Y.K.M.? N. (Song played from tape)

Promise (Intro)

Destroy Create Transform Sublimate

Purania

My Green Neighbour

Hosts, Rifles & Coke

G.O.D.

Where the Things Have No Colour

Before, After and All Around

Waterpark Bachelorette

(Obedience)

Are You Kidding Me? No.

ENCORE:

Breakdown Medley: Everything Sucks and I Think I’m a Big Part of It / Wayout / Smell You Later Fishy Bitch / Home Made Chili Delicious Italian Beef / To Be Tolerated / Hey, Stranger! / Trash for Sale / The Flight

Italian Boi (Intro)

Italian Boi

Panda vs. Koala

Jade’s Place

“Heroes” (David Bowie song)