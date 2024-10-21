DESTRAGE: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Federico Buonanno
Il 20 ottobre 2024, all’Alcatraz di Milano, i DESTRAGE hanno tenuto il loro ultimo concerto, segnando una serata emozionante e storica per i fan. Dopo l’annuncio del loro scioglimento, la band ha deciso di chiudere la carriera con una serie di quattro concerti, e quello di Milano è stato un tributo speciale al decennale del loro iconico album “Are You Kidding Me? No.”, eseguito per intero.
In questo articolo troverete una raccolta esclusiva delle foto scattate durante il concerto, che immortalano l’energia e la passione della band, oltre alla scaletta completa della serata.
Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Destrage in concerto a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto)
DESTRAGE – la scaletta del concerto di Milano
Tiny Dancer (Elton John song)
Say You’ll Be There (Spice Girls song)
Firestarter (The Prodigy song)
Act I: Brutta fine
Twice the Price
Silent Consent
Symphony of the Ego
Back Door Epoque
Art for Free
At the Cost of Pleasure
Rimashi (Instrumental snippet)
Neverending Mary
Act II: A.Y.K.M.? N. (Song played from tape)
Promise (Intro)
Destroy Create Transform Sublimate
Purania
My Green Neighbour
Hosts, Rifles & Coke
G.O.D.
Where the Things Have No Colour
Before, After and All Around
Waterpark Bachelorette
(Obedience)
Are You Kidding Me? No.
ENCORE:
Breakdown Medley: Everything Sucks and I Think I’m a Big Part of It / Wayout / Smell You Later Fishy Bitch / Home Made Chili Delicious Italian Beef / To Be Tolerated / Hey, Stranger! / Trash for Sale / The Flight
Italian Boi (Intro)
Italian Boi
Panda vs. Koala
Jade’s Place
“Heroes” (David Bowie song)