Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dischi

DAVE ROWNTREE: ascolta “Tape Measure”, il nuovo singolo del batterista dei Blur

Published

Dopo le precedenti anticipazioni con ‘London Bridge‘ e ‘Devil’s Island‘, Dave Rowntree, co-fondatore e batterista dei Blur dal 1989, pubblica oggi ‘Tape Measure’, il nuovo singolo tratto da ‘Radio Songs’, il progetto solista in arrivo il 20 gennaio su etichetta Cooking Vinyl. 

‘Tape Measure‘ è un brano che si tuffa nel crogiolo di suoni che Rowntree accumula dalla sua passione per le stazioni radio di tutto il mondo, fino a creare un tratto distintivo di una colonna sonora di Bollywood in una melodia colorata e piena di ritmo. 

Anxiety – an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We’re fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding. We’ve no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So we’re over sensitised to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness. On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten.” – Dave Rowntree su Tape Measure‘.

‘Radio Songs‘ è un disco destinato a sorprendere molte persone, spaziando dall’elettronica a brani ricchi di presenze orchestrali e melodie fornite dalle performance vocali ed espressive di Rowntree, per la prima volta anche in veste di cantante a pieno titolo. 

Prodotto da Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Ghospoet, Wild Beats) con co-autori tra cui Gary Go e Högni Egilsson ed emozionanti orchestrazioni registrate a Budapest, ‘Radio Songs‘ è un disco sonoro espansivo ma anche profondamente personale. 

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Social Network

instagram logo
facebook logo
twitter logo
flickr logo
youtube logo

Instagram

Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge
25 Nov 22
Assago
Daniele Silvestri
Daniele Silvestri
25 Nov 22
Roma
Nada
Nada
25 Nov 22
Livorno
Premiata Forneria Marconi
Premiata Forneria Marconi
25 Nov 22
Firenze
Salmo
Salmo
25 Nov 22
Casalecchio di Reno

Scopri anche...

Dischi

DAVE ROWNTREE: il batterista dei Blur annuncia il disco solista “Radio Songs”

Batterista dei Blur dal 1989, Dave Ronwtree annuncia il suo progetto solista, ‘Radio Songs‘, in arrivo il 20 gennaio su etichetta Cooking Vinyl e pubblica una nuova...

29/09/2022

Dischi

DAMON ALBARN: esce il 12 novembre il nuovo album “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows”

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, il nuovo album in studio di Damon Albarn, arriva il 12 novembre su Transgressive Records.

23/06/2021

Musica

Video Killed the Virus-star! I 30 video più originali e iconici della storia della musica…

Articolo di Serena Lotti Al giorno di quaraantena numero 14 abbiamo un pò perso di vista il senso della realtà. Tra video chiamate con...

25/03/2020

Concerti

Matt Bellamy dei Muse e Graham Coxon dei Blur insieme in Tribute Band dei Beatles

Matt Bellamy dei Muse e Graham Coxon dei Blur, si esibiranno con la loro tribute band dei Beatles, la Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club...

13/03/2018