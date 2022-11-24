DAVE ROWNTREE: ascolta “Tape Measure”, il nuovo singolo del batterista dei Blur

Dopo le precedenti anticipazioni con ‘London Bridge‘ e ‘Devil’s Island‘, Dave Rowntree, co-fondatore e batterista dei Blur dal 1989, pubblica oggi ‘Tape Measure’, il nuovo singolo tratto da ‘Radio Songs’, il progetto solista in arrivo il 20 gennaio su etichetta Cooking Vinyl.

‘Tape Measure‘ è un brano che si tuffa nel crogiolo di suoni che Rowntree accumula dalla sua passione per le stazioni radio di tutto il mondo, fino a creare un tratto distintivo di una colonna sonora di Bollywood in una melodia colorata e piena di ritmo.

“Anxiety – an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We’re fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding. We’ve no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So we’re over sensitised to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness. On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten.” – Dave Rowntree su ‘Tape Measure‘.

‘Radio Songs‘ è un disco destinato a sorprendere molte persone, spaziando dall’elettronica a brani ricchi di presenze orchestrali e melodie fornite dalle performance vocali ed espressive di Rowntree, per la prima volta anche in veste di cantante a pieno titolo.

Prodotto da Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Ghospoet, Wild Beats) con co-autori tra cui Gary Go e Högni Egilsson ed emozionanti orchestrazioni registrate a Budapest, ‘Radio Songs‘ è un disco sonoro espansivo ma anche profondamente personale.