40 anni di Mötley Crüe: la band dà il via ad un anno di celebrazioni

Better Noise Music è onorata di annunciare il quarantesimo anniversario dei leggendari Mötley Crüe.



Era il 17 gennaio 1981 quando Nikki Sixx diede vita alla prima jam con Tommy Lee e il cantante/chitarrista Greg Leon. Una volta uscito Leon dalla formazione, Mick Mars e Vince Neil furono integrati… Il resto, come saprete, è ormai storia…



Domenica 17 gennaio 2021 sarà quindi il quarantesimo anniversario dalla loro nascita, dando il via a un intero anno di celebrazioni per quella che è a tutti gli effetti la “World’s Most Notorious Rock Band”.



Il tutto inizierà prima di domenica con la firma da parte dei fans della “Mötley Crüe’s birthday card”, disponibile su Facebook.



Domenica sarà quindi un giorno perfetto per celebrare la band, attraverso l’ormai celebre pellicola “The Dirt” su Netflix e l’ascolto della sua soundtrack, o magari anche del debut album “Too Fast For Love”, che celebrerà i suoi 40 anni il prossimo 10 novembre.

“In “Kickstart My Heart” the lyrics say, “When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I’d say we’ve kicked some ass. It’s always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don’t know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can’t forget, are the 4 decades of fans who have counted themselves as CRÜEHEADS from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy 40th Birthday to us all”. – Nikki Sixx