Festival

ROCK FOR PEOPLE 2025: riscaldiamo i motori con l’aftermovie della passata edizione

Rock For People Festival: il festival di cui abbiamo sentito parlare poco, ma di cui vale la pena parlare!

Published

Rock For People - Aftermovie 2024
Rock For People - Aftermovie 2024

In attesa della ormai prossima edizione del Rock for People 2025, vi invitiamo a vedere l’aftermovie della scorsa edizione, così da preparavi a cosa vi aspetta se andrete a questo enorme festival!

LINEUP ROCK FOR PEOPLE 2025

Mercoledì 11 Giugno

Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown

Awolnation, Grandson, Kneecap, Poppy

Archers, Bad Nerves, Currents, House Of Protection, Karen Dió, Kittie, Mallrat, Maruja, Normandie, Polaris, SiM, Speed, Survive Said The Prophet, Sylosis, Teen Mortgage, The Haunt, The Southern River Band, Trophy Eyes, Vowws

Giovedì 12 Giugno

Slipknot, Lorna Shore

IDLES, Marc Rebillet, The Ghost Inside

Arrows In Action, Castle Rat, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Dream State, DVNE, Eagles of Death Metal, Floya, Freddie Dredd, Halocene, Holy Wars, Jiluka, Kim Dracula, The K’s, TX2, Speed, Static Dress, Superheaven, Ugly, Unprocessed, Yard, Zebrahead

Venerdì 13 Giugno

Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Skillet

In Flames, Jerry Cantrell, While She Sleeps

6arelyhuman, Amira Alfeky, Bedouin Soundclash, Cam Cole, Circa Waves, Deafheaven, Defects, Ewa Farna, Fit For An Autopsy, Imminence, Horkyze Slize, Kadavar, Kat von D, Lake Malice, Leoniden, Luvcat, Marie Rottrová, Nothing More, Paleface Swiss, Perturbator, Ruworr!ed, Seven Hours After Violet, Spiritual Cramp, The Living Tombstone, Tom Aspaul

Sabato 14 Giugno

Linkin Park, Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C., Motionless In White, Sigrid

Battlesnake, Chloe Slater, Creeper, DZ Deathrays, English Teacher, Fickle Friends, French Police, Käärijä, Refused, Røry, Sawyer Hill, Self Deception, Stray From The Path, Swim School, Thrice, Urne, Venjent, Wunderhorse, Zillakami

Domenica 15 Giugno

Guns N’ Roses

Rival Sons, The Warning

Adept, Black Sonic Pearls, Cocotte Minute, Crossfaith, Dirty Honey, Ghøstkid, Halflives, Ions, Kris Barras Band, Pan Lynx, Signs of the Swarm, Status Praesents

