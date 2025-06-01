ROCK FOR PEOPLE 2025: riscaldiamo i motori con l’aftermovie della passata edizione

In attesa della ormai prossima edizione del Rock for People 2025, vi invitiamo a vedere l’aftermovie della scorsa edizione, così da preparavi a cosa vi aspetta se andrete a questo enorme festival!
LINEUP ROCK FOR PEOPLE 2025
Mercoledì 11 Giugno
Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown
Awolnation, Grandson, Kneecap, Poppy
Archers, Bad Nerves, Currents, House Of Protection, Karen Dió, Kittie, Mallrat, Maruja, Normandie, Polaris, SiM, Speed, Survive Said The Prophet, Sylosis, Teen Mortgage, The Haunt, The Southern River Band, Trophy Eyes, Vowws
Giovedì 12 Giugno
Slipknot, Lorna Shore
IDLES, Marc Rebillet, The Ghost Inside
Arrows In Action, Castle Rat, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Dream State, DVNE, Eagles of Death Metal, Floya, Freddie Dredd, Halocene, Holy Wars, Jiluka, Kim Dracula, The K’s, TX2, Speed, Static Dress, Superheaven, Ugly, Unprocessed, Yard, Zebrahead
Venerdì 13 Giugno
Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock
Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Skillet
In Flames, Jerry Cantrell, While She Sleeps
6arelyhuman, Amira Alfeky, Bedouin Soundclash, Cam Cole, Circa Waves, Deafheaven, Defects, Ewa Farna, Fit For An Autopsy, Imminence, Horkyze Slize, Kadavar, Kat von D, Lake Malice, Leoniden, Luvcat, Marie Rottrová, Nothing More, Paleface Swiss, Perturbator, Ruworr!ed, Seven Hours After Violet, Spiritual Cramp, The Living Tombstone, Tom Aspaul
Sabato 14 Giugno
Linkin Park, Biffy Clyro
Fontaines D.C., Motionless In White, Sigrid
Battlesnake, Chloe Slater, Creeper, DZ Deathrays, English Teacher, Fickle Friends, French Police, Käärijä, Refused, Røry, Sawyer Hill, Self Deception, Stray From The Path, Swim School, Thrice, Urne, Venjent, Wunderhorse, Zillakami
Domenica 15 Giugno
Guns N’ Roses
Rival Sons, The Warning
Adept, Black Sonic Pearls, Cocotte Minute, Crossfaith, Dirty Honey, Ghøstkid, Halflives, Ions, Kris Barras Band, Pan Lynx, Signs of the Swarm, Status Praesents