BJORK esce il 30 settembre il nuovo disco “Fossora”, ascolta il primo singolo “Atopos”

A cinque anni da ‘Utopia‘, la straordinaria artista islandese annuncia la pubblicazione di ‘Fossora’, il decimo disco di studio in arrivo il 30 settembre, e pubblica ‘Atopos‘, il primo singolo, scritto in collaborazione con Gabber Modus Operandi, il duo indonesiano composto da Kas e Ican che spazia dal punk all’hardcore, dall’elettronica al noise.

Il bellissimo video di ‘Atopos’ è diretto da Viðar Logi, fotografo e video maker islandese con base a Londra, i cui lavori sono un pattern di vivi colori ed illusioni ottiche.

‘Fossora‘ si compone di 13 tracce in cui si trovano i contributi di Serpentwithfeet, i cori del figlio Sindri e della figlia Doa, canzoni scritte per la mamma di Björk e una poesia Látra-Björg, una pescatrice emarginata del 18° secolo.

i am so happy to share with you the first video of my album to the song “atopos”

for me it is a good intro …. kinda like an id sound card

sonically this is a heavy bottom-ended bass world

we have 6 bass clarinets and punchy sub drilling,

nesting and digging us into the ground

we all just went through an unique moment together,

where we quarantined and stayed long enough in one place

that we shot down roots,

i tried to capture this feeling sonically, i described the sound to the musicians as my mushroom album:

tree roots and mycelium spreading deep into the soil

the lyrics to atopos are what roland barthes describes so magnificently in his book “a lover’s discourse”

it is about the binary spirit of human nature … left versus right, man versus woman

and so on but the theme of the song is to overcome differences and unite

or like the lyric says :

“are these not just excuses to not connect?

our differences are irrelevant

our union is stronger than us”

warmthness

björk

