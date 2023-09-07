BJÖRK in attesa dei concerti di Milano e Bologna pubblica il video di “victimhood”

Björk presenta oggi un nuovo fantastico video animato per ‘victimhood’. Diretto da Gabríela Friðriksdóttir & Pierre-Alain Giraud, la clip è stata presentata in anteprima all’Altice Arena di Lisbona, lo scorso venerdì, in occasione del tour europeo di Cornucopia, che porterà l’artista islandese sui palchi italiani per due attesi appuntamenti a Milano, 12 settembre, e Bologna, 23 settembre.

Il video è un’estensione del mondo che Björk ha creato per ‘fossora‘, il disco pubblicato a settembre 2022, nominato ai Grammy ed acclamato dal New York Times e Pitchfork tra i dischi dell’anno. ‘victimhood‘ discute gli archetipi junghiani di un’autocommiserazione, sacrificio e cura matriarcale, all’interno di una composizione malinconica che si dispiega lentamente attraverso elettronica frastagliata, clarinetti con sirene da nebbia ed armonie vocali stratificate.

“I was absolutely fascinated by the song. I couldn’t forget it, I had some dreams about it too. It was a deep connection from the first time I heard it. The song deals with things that I often think about, it’s about self-pity and how ridiculous you were or how funny you were in a situation, or in a strange place where you had hard times, and then you see yourself. Instead of pointing at somebody else all the time, it’s so nice to rediscover yourself. To break through the concrete mask of a certain feeling at a certain time. I think in the lyrics themselves, there’s this poetry about a human situation that’s really welcoming for everyone, I think everyone can understand it” afferma Gabríela Friðriksdóttir, video director.

“I sort of have this illusion idea of myself as being this kind of optimist. But you have to be truthful. It’s trickier to catch the tail of the self-pity for an optimist. Sometimes it becomes the role of the women, in difficult situations to take on the catharsis and emotional work, and if there’s some dark shadows or forces in a situation, we’ll convert it into sort of good energy, for other family members, so they don’t have to, we will take care of it. That’s a strange kind of victim hat too, you choose to do that, nobody asked you to. That’s maybe where the humour comes in. It’s very interesting. I just love this painting so much. These characters are so magical, they just have such deep, deep meaning for me” continua Björk.

Recente è la nomination da parte di AIM (Association of Independent Music) come miglior interprete dal vivo, nominata per il tour Cornucopia, che continuerà fino alla fine dell’anno.