Dal 3 Novembre 2023 la discografia dei METALLICA verrà ripubblicata in vinile colorato 180g + download card per scaricare l’album in versione digitale.
3 NOVEMBRE 2023:
- “Kill ‘Em All”, l’album d’esordio uscito originariamente nel 1983.
- Colorazione Jump In The Fire Engine Red e rimasterizzazione 2016.
SIDE A
- Hit The Lights
- The Four Horsemen
- Motorbreath
- Jump In The Fire
- (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth
- Whiplash
SIDE B
- Phantom Lord
- No Remorse
- Seek & Destroy
- Metal Militia
1° DICEMBRE 2023:
- “Ride The Lightning”, il secondo album (1984)
- Colorazione Electric Blue e rimasterizzazione 2016.
SIDE A
- Fight Fire With Fire
- Ride The Lightning
- For Whom The Bell Tolls
- Fade To Black
SIDE B
- Trapped Under Ice
- Escape
- Creeping Death
12 GENNAIO 2024:
- “Master Of Puppets”, il terzo album (1986), primo del gruppo a vendere più di 500.000 copie entrando nella top 30 delle classifiche di Billboard USA. Nel 2017 la rivista Rolling Stone ha collocato “Master Of Puppets” al secondo posto della classifica dei 100 migliori album di tutti i tempi.
- Colorazione Battery Brick e rimasterizzazione 2017.
SIDE A
- Battery
- Master Of Puppets
- The Thing That Should Not Be
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
SIDE B
- Disposable Heroes
- Leper Messiah
- Orion
- Damage, Inc.
2 FEBBRAIO 2024:
- “…And Justice For All”, il quarto album (1988), primo del gruppo ad entrare nella top 10 delle classifiche di Billboard USA, arrivando al disco di platino in poche settimane.
- Colorazione Dyers Green e rimasterizzazione 2018.
LP1 – SIDE A
- Blackened
- …And Justice For All
LP1 – SIDE B
- Eye Of The Beholder
- One
LP2 – SIDE A
- The Shortest Straw
- Harvester Of Sorrow
- The Frayed Ends Of Sanity
LP2 – SIDE B
- To Live Is To Die
- Dyers Eve
1° MARZO 2024:
- “Metallica”, anche noto come “The Black Album”, è il quinto album dei Metallica (1991). Prodotto da Bob Rock insieme ai due componenti del gruppo James Hetfield e Lars Ulrich, è l’album di maggior successo commerciale della band di Los Angeles con vendite che sono arrivate a più di 30 milioni di copie. Contiene i singoli “Nothing Else Matters” e “Enter Sandman” che ha vinto il Grammy Award per la Best Metal performance nel 1992.
- Colorazione Some Blacker Marbled e rimasterizzazione 2021.
LP1 – SIDE A
- Enter Sandman
- Sad But True
- Holier Than Thou
LP1 – SIDE B
- The Unforgiven
- Wherever I May Roam
- Don’t Tread On Me
LP2 – SIDE A
- Through The Never
- Nothing Else Matters
- Of Wolf And Man
LP2 – SIDE B
- The God That Failed
- My Friend Of Misery
- The Struggle Within