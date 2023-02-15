BLACKMORE’S NIGHT: esce il 10 marzo la ristampa del debutto “Shadow Of The Moon”

earMUSIC pubblicherà il 10 marzo 2023, in occasione dei 25 anni dalla release originaria, una nuova ristampa del debutto di BLACKMORE’S NIGHT “Shadow Of The Moon”.

Da oggi è disponibile la nuova versione di “Play Minstrel Play”, con la partecipazione di mr. Ian Anderson dei Jethro Tull.

I Blackmore’s Night sono stati fondato nel 1997 dal leggendario chitarrista Ritchie Blackmore e dalla premiata autrice e cantante Candice Night per esplorare il loro amore per la musica tradizionale medievale e folk-rock. Insieme, hanno creato un gruppo che, come pochi altri, è un eccellente esempio di sincerità e integrità creativa.

L’album di debutto della band “Shadow Of The Moon” (1997) è stato un album storico. Racchiude tutto ciò che Blackmore’s Night rappresenta fino ad oggi: melodie bellissime e atmosfere calde in grado di raggiungere l’anima, nonché canzoni allegre per ballare e celebrare. Coloro che hanno veramente compreso la musica di Ritchie Blackmore nei suoi anni di rock, hanno potuto immediatamente trovare l’essenza della sua grandezza in Blackmore’s Night, supportato da testi che si adattano alla sua musica più che mai.

CD:

Shadow Of The Moon (25th Anniversary New Mix)

The Clock Ticks On (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Be Mine Tonight (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Play Minstrel Play (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Ocean Gypsy (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Minstrel Hall (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Magical World (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Writing On The Wall (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Renaissance Faire (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Memmingen (25th Anniversary New Mix)

No Second Chance (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Mond Tanz (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Spirit Of The Sea (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Greensleeves (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Wish You Were Here (25th Anniversary New Mix)

Shadow Of The Moon (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session) (7” Single, Track A)

Spirit Of The Sea (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session) (7” Single, Track B)

DVD:

-Documentary: The story of “Shadow Of The Moon” (30 min)

-Music Video Clips “Shadow Of The Moon”, “No Second Chance” & “Renaissance Faire” (with optional audio commentary by Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore)