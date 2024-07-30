DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: è uscita la colonna sonora originale del film Marvel Studios

È ora disponibile il nuovo trailer del film Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine.

La colonna sonora originale, che include 18 brani, è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

L’album digitale della colonna sonora originale di Deadpool & Wolverine, con le musiche del compositore Rob Simonsen, uscirà anche in edizione digitale deluxe, che include sia le canzoni che le musiche.

La colonna sonora originale del film Deadpool & Wolverine include i seguenti brani:

“Only You (And You Alone)” – Interpretato da The Platters

“Bye Bye Bye” – Interpretato da *NSYNC

“Angel of The Morning” – Interpretato da Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

“SLASH” – Interpretato da Stray Kids

“Glamorous” – Interpretato da Fergie

“Iris” – Interpretato da The Goo Goo Dolls

“The Power Of Love” – Interpretato da Huey Lewis & The News

“I’m a Ramblin’ Man” – Interpretato da Waylon Jennings

“You Belong To Me” – Interpretato da Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

“The Lady In Red” – Interpretato da Chris de Burgh

“I’m with You” – Interpretato da Avril Lavigne

“The Greatest Show” (Da “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) – Interpretato da Zac Efron e Zendaya e Hugh Jackman e Keala Settle e The Greatest Showman Ensemble

“You’re The One That I Want” – Interpretato da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta

“I’ll Be Seeing You” – Interpretato da Jimmy Durante

“Make Me Lose Control” – Interpretato da Eric Carmen

“You’re All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Interpretato da Aretha Franklin

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Interpretato dai Green Day

“LFG” (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”) – Interpretato da Rob Simonsen

Deadpool & Wolverine è diretto da Shawn Levy ed è interpretato da Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni e Matthew Macfadyen.

Il film è prodotto da Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy e Lauren Shuler Donner, mentre Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick e Simon Kinberg sono i produttori esecutivi. Deadpool & Wolverine è scritto da Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.