COLDPLAY: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Napoli

Published

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

Debutto a Napoli per i Coldplay per la prima delle sei date negli stadi italiani.

La band britannica capitanata di Chris Martin torna a sei anni di distanza dall’ultima volta accompagnata dagli scozzesi Chvrches e Laila Al Habash.

Si replica stasera allo Stadio Diego Armando Maradona prima dei 4 concerti allo Stadio San Siro di Milano.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Coldplay in concerto a Napoli

Coldplay

COLDPLAY – la scaletta del concerto di Napoli

Higher Power
Adventure of a Lifetime
Paradise (extended intro and outro)
The Scientist (with excerpts of “Oceans” in intro, and backwards outro)

B Stage
Viva la Vida
Hymn for the Weekend
Everglow (piano version; with fan)

A Stage
In My Place
Yellow
Human Heart
People of the Pride
Clocks
Infinity Sign (shortened; with excerpts of “ Music of the Spheres II” and “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall”)

B Stage
Something Just Like This
Midnight (remix; contains elements of Lone’s “Blue Moon Tree”)

A Stage
My Universe (Coldplay x BTS cover)
A Sky Full of Stars
Sunrise (with Davide Rossi) (with Louis Armstrong’s spoken intro speech to “What a Wonderful World”)

C Stage
Sparks
Don’t Panic

A Stage
Napule è (Pino Daniele cover) (with Davide Rossi)
Humankind
Fix You
Biutyful (extended outro)

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

