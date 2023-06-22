COLDPLAY: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Napoli

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti
Debutto a Napoli per i Coldplay per la prima delle sei date negli stadi italiani.
La band britannica capitanata di Chris Martin torna a sei anni di distanza dall’ultima volta accompagnata dagli scozzesi Chvrches e Laila Al Habash.
Si replica stasera allo Stadio Diego Armando Maradona prima dei 4 concerti allo Stadio San Siro di Milano.
Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Coldplay in concerto a Napoli o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto
COLDPLAY – la scaletta del concerto di Napoli
Higher Power
Adventure of a Lifetime
Paradise (extended intro and outro)
The Scientist (with excerpts of “Oceans” in intro, and backwards outro)
B Stage
Viva la Vida
Hymn for the Weekend
Everglow (piano version; with fan)
A Stage
In My Place
Yellow
Human Heart
People of the Pride
Clocks
Infinity Sign (shortened; with excerpts of “ Music of the Spheres II” and “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall”)
B Stage
Something Just Like This
Midnight (remix; contains elements of Lone’s “Blue Moon Tree”)
A Stage
My Universe (Coldplay x BTS cover)
A Sky Full of Stars
Sunrise (with Davide Rossi) (with Louis Armstrong’s spoken intro speech to “What a Wonderful World”)
C Stage
Sparks
Don’t Panic
A Stage
Napule è (Pino Daniele cover) (with Davide Rossi)
Humankind
Fix You
Biutyful (extended outro)