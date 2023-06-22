COLDPLAY: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Napoli

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

Debutto a Napoli per i Coldplay per la prima delle sei date negli stadi italiani.

La band britannica capitanata di Chris Martin torna a sei anni di distanza dall’ultima volta accompagnata dagli scozzesi Chvrches e Laila Al Habash.

Si replica stasera allo Stadio Diego Armando Maradona prima dei 4 concerti allo Stadio San Siro di Milano.

COLDPLAY – la scaletta del concerto di Napoli

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise (extended intro and outro)

The Scientist (with excerpts of “Oceans” in intro, and backwards outro)

B Stage

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Everglow (piano version; with fan)

A Stage

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign (shortened; with excerpts of “ Music of the Spheres II” and “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall”)

B Stage

Something Just Like This

Midnight (remix; contains elements of Lone’s “Blue Moon Tree”)

A Stage

My Universe (Coldplay x BTS cover)

A Sky Full of Stars

Sunrise (with Davide Rossi) (with Louis Armstrong’s spoken intro speech to “What a Wonderful World”)

C Stage

Sparks

Don’t Panic

A Stage

Napule è (Pino Daniele cover) (with Davide Rossi)

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful (extended outro)