THE LIBERTINES + Milanosport : guarda le foto e scopri la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Giorgia De Dato



Questa sera, il Circolo Magnolia ha ospitato uno degli eventi musicali più attesi dell’estate: il concerto dei Libertines. La band britannica, capitanata da Pete Doherty e Carl Barât, insieme a John Hassall e Gary Powell, ha fatto il suo grande ritorno sulle scene italiane per presentare i brani tratti da i brani da “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade“, in uscita il prossimo 5 aprile.

Prima di loro i Milanosport, un gruppo locale che ha saputo riscaldare il pubblico con il loro sound post punk/surf rock.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Libertines al Circolo Magnolia di Segrate (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

THE LIBERTINES: la scaletta del concerto al Circolo Magnolia di Segrate (MI)

Up the Bracket

Vertigo

Run, Run, Run

Night of the Hunter

What Became of the Likely Lads

Shiver

What Katie Did

Merry Old England

Last Post on the Bugle

Death on the Stairs

Music When the Lights Go Out

Horrorshow

Heart of the Matter

Can’t Stand Me Now

Time for Heroes

Gunga Din

The Good Old Days

Songs They Never Play on the Radio

What a Waster

Don’t Look Back Into the Sun