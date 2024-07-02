Connect with us

Reportage Live

THE LIBERTINES + Milanosport : guarda le foto e scopri la scaletta del concerto di Milano

The Libertines in concerto Circolo Magnolia Milano foto di Giorgia De Dato per www.rockon.it

Foto di Giorgia De Dato

Questa sera, il Circolo Magnolia ha ospitato uno degli eventi musicali più attesi dell’estate: il concerto dei Libertines. La band britannica, capitanata da Pete Doherty e Carl Barât, insieme a John Hassall e Gary Powell, ha fatto il suo grande ritorno sulle scene italiane per presentare i brani tratti da i brani da  “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade“, in uscita il prossimo 5 aprile.

Prima di loro i Milanosport, un gruppo locale che ha saputo riscaldare il pubblico con il loro sound post punk/surf rock.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Libertines al Circolo Magnolia di Segrate (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

The Libertines

THE LIBERTINES: la scaletta del concerto al Circolo Magnolia di Segrate (MI)

Up the Bracket
Vertigo
Run, Run, Run
Night of the Hunter
What Became of the Likely Lads
Shiver
What Katie Did
Merry Old England
Last Post on the Bugle
Death on the Stairs
Music When the Lights Go Out
Horrorshow
Heart of the Matter
Can’t Stand Me Now
Time for Heroes
Gunga Din
The Good Old Days
Songs They Never Play on the Radio
What a Waster
Don’t Look Back Into the Sun

