I FOO FIGHTERS sbarcano al cinema con il film “Studio666”

I Foo Fighters hanno annunciato il film Studio 666, pellicola in cui Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett e Rami Jaffee rileggono le session che hanno portato alla realizzazione dell’ultimo album Medicine at Midnight, in chiave sovrannaturale, con il frontman a lottare contro oscure forze del male che, oltre a minare la vita sua e della band, rischiano di compromettere la realizzazione del decimo lavoro in studio.

In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

“Dopo decenni di videoclip e la realizzazione di alcuni documentari è giunto il momento di scalare marcia e produrre un intero film dal taglio horror comedy” ha dichiarato il leader della band Dave Grohl.

Il film, diretto da BJ McDonnell, uscirà nelle sale americane il prossimo 25 Febbraio 2022 e vedrà inoltre la presenza di Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega e Jeff Garlin.