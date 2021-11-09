Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cinema

I FOO FIGHTERS sbarcano al cinema con il film “Studio666”

Published

I Foo Fighters hanno annunciato il film Studio 666, pellicola in cui Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett e Rami Jaffee rileggono le session che hanno portato alla realizzazione dell’ultimo album Medicine at Midnight, in chiave sovrannaturale, con il frontman a lottare contro oscure forze del male che, oltre a minare la vita sua e della band, rischiano di compromettere la realizzazione del decimo lavoro in studio.

In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Dopo decenni di videoclip e la realizzazione di alcuni documentari è giunto il momento di scalare marcia e produrre un intero film dal taglio horror comedy” ha dichiarato il leader della band Dave Grohl.

Il film, diretto da BJ McDonnell, uscirà nelle sale americane il prossimo 25 Febbraio 2022 e vedrà inoltre la presenza di Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega e Jeff Garlin.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Scopri anche...

Dischi

I FOO FIGHTERS in una nuova veste dance anni ’70 con la band alter-ego The DEE GEES

I FOO FIGHTERS debuttano in una nuova travolgente veste dance anni ’70 con la band alter-ego The DEE GEES annunciando “HAIL SATIN”, un vinile...

18/06/2021

Festival

FOO FIGHTERS + NILE RODGERS & CHIC in concerto il 12 giugno 2022 a Milano

Live Nation Italia conferma la presenza dei FOO FIGHTERS al prossimo I-DAYS Milano uno dei maggiori Festival italiani ed europei che tornerà nell’estate 2022...

19/04/2021

Musica

MICK JAGGER + DAVE GROHL: ascolta la nuova canzone “Eazy Sleazy”

Oggi Mick Jagger ha riservato un’eccitante sorpresa per i suoi fan di tutto il mondo: alle 17.00 ha svelato una nuova canzone intitolata ‘Eazy Sleazy‘. Il...

13/04/2021

Dischi

FOO FIGHTERS: è uscito il decimo album “Medicine at Midnight”

È uscito oggi, venerdì 5 febbraio, il decimo atteso album dei FOO FIGHTERS “Medicine At Midnight” (Roswell Records / RCA Records / Sony Music), disponibile in versione CD,...

05/02/2021