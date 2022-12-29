Connect with us

BEST 5 ALBUM OF 2022: la classifica dei redattori e fotografi di Rockon

Il 2022 si sta per chiudere e anche noi di Rockon abbiamo chiesto ai nostri redattori e fotografi la loro Best 5, i migliori 5 album di questo anno.

CHIARA AMENDOLA

Redattrice

1 Beyoncé – Renaissance

2 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
3 Wet Leg – Wet Leg
4 The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
5 Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

CHIARA BERNINI

Redattrice

1 Savana Funk – Ghibli

2 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo
3 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
4 Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow 
5 Oneida – Success

JENNIFER CARMINATI

Redattrice

1 Messa – Close

2 Meshuggah – Immutable
3 Cave In – Heavy Pendulum
4 Lamb of God – Omens
5 Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation

STEFANIA CLERICI

Redattrice

1 Fabri Fibra – Caos

2 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo
3 Arctic Monkeys – The Car
4 Rosalia – Motomami
5 Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

SILVIA CRAVOTTA

Redattrice

1 Eddie Vedder – Earthling

2 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
3 The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
4 Jack White – Fear of the Dawn
5 Arcade Fire – WE

ROBERTO FINIZIO

Fotografo

1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

2 Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
3 Editors – EBM
4 Eddie Vedder – Earthling
5 Arctic Monkeys – The Car

ROBERTA GHIO

Redattrice

1 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come Te stesso

2 Marlene Kuntz – Karma Clima
3 Calibro 35 – Sacco al Maestro (Vol. I e II)
4 Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
5 Hugo Race – Once Upon A Time in Italy

SERENA LOTTI

Redattrice

1 Built To Spill – When the Wind Forgets Your Name

2 Pinegrove – 11:11
3 Black Midi – Hellfire
4 Black Country, New Road – Ants from Up There 
5 Broken Bells – Into The Blue

CLAUDIA MAZZA

Fotografa

1 Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

2 Yann Tiersen – 11 5 18 2 5 18
3 Harry Styles – Harry’s House
4 Elisa – Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future
5 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come Te stesso

Davide Merli

DAVIDE MERLI

Fotografo

1 Alexisonfire – Otherness

2 Viagra Boys – Cave World
3 The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
4 Stromae – Multitude
5 Orville Peck – Bronco

MARZIA PICCIANO

Redattrice

1 Bonobo – Fragments

2 Alt-J – The Dream
3 La Femme – Teatro Lucido
4 Death Cab for Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
5 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo

MATTEO PIROVANO

Redattore

1 Greg Puciato – Mirrorcell

2 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso
3 Alter Bridge – Pawn & Kings
4 Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous
5 Edda – Illusion

Andrea Ripamonti Fotografo

ANDREA RIPAMONTI

Fotografo

1 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso

2 Verdena – Volevo Magia
3 Viagra Boys – Cave World
4 LPOM – Ologenesi
5 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

SIMONA VENTRELLA

Redattrice

1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

2 Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
3 Alvvays – Blue Rev
4 Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
5 Wet Leg – Wet Leg 

VERONICA DRAGO

Redattrice

1 Noyz Narcos – Virus

2 Fabri Fibra – Caos
3 Rammstein – Zeit
4 Architects – The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit
5 Björk – Fossora 

STEFANIA COURSON

Redattrice

1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

2 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso
3 Liam Gallagher – C’mon You Know
4 Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
5 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited love 

