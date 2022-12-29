BEST 5 ALBUM OF 2022: la classifica dei redattori e fotografi di Rockon

Il 2022 si sta per chiudere e anche noi di Rockon abbiamo chiesto ai nostri redattori e fotografi la loro Best 5, i migliori 5 album di questo anno.
1 Beyoncé – Renaissance
2 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
3 Wet Leg – Wet Leg
4 The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
5 Phoenix – Alpha Zulu
CHIARA BERNINI
Redattrice
1 Savana Funk – Ghibli
2 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo
3 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
4 Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
5 Oneida – Success
JENNIFER CARMINATI
Redattrice
1 Messa – Close
2 Meshuggah – Immutable
3 Cave In – Heavy Pendulum
4 Lamb of God – Omens
5 Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation
STEFANIA CLERICI
Redattrice
1 Fabri Fibra – Caos
2 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo
3 Arctic Monkeys – The Car
4 Rosalia – Motomami
5 Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
SILVIA CRAVOTTA
Redattrice
1 Eddie Vedder – Earthling
2 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
3 The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention
4 Jack White – Fear of the Dawn
5 Arcade Fire – WE
ROBERTO FINIZIO
Fotografo
1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
2 Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
3 Editors – EBM
4 Eddie Vedder – Earthling
5 Arctic Monkeys – The Car
ROBERTA GHIO
Redattrice
1 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come Te stesso
2 Marlene Kuntz – Karma Clima
3 Calibro 35 – Sacco al Maestro (Vol. I e II)
4 Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
5 Hugo Race – Once Upon A Time in Italy
SERENA LOTTI
Redattrice
1 Built To Spill – When the Wind Forgets Your Name
2 Pinegrove – 11:11
3 Black Midi – Hellfire
4 Black Country, New Road – Ants from Up There
5 Broken Bells – Into The Blue
CLAUDIA MAZZA
Fotografa
1 Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
2 Yann Tiersen – 11 5 18 2 5 18
3 Harry Styles – Harry’s House
4 Elisa – Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future
5 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come Te stesso
DAVIDE MERLI
Fotografo
1 Alexisonfire – Otherness
2 Viagra Boys – Cave World
3 The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
4 Stromae – Multitude
5 Orville Peck – Bronco
MARZIA PICCIANO
Redattrice
1 Bonobo – Fragments
2 Alt-J – The Dream
3 La Femme – Teatro Lucido
4 Death Cab for Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
5 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo
MATTEO PIROVANO
Redattore
1 Greg Puciato – Mirrorcell
2 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso
3 Alter Bridge – Pawn & Kings
4 Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous
5 Edda – Illusion
ANDREA RIPAMONTI
Fotografo
1 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso
2 Verdena – Volevo Magia
3 Viagra Boys – Cave World
4 LPOM – Ologenesi
5 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
SIMONA VENTRELLA
Redattrice
1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
2 Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
3 Alvvays – Blue Rev
4 Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
5 Wet Leg – Wet Leg
VERONICA DRAGO
Redattrice
1 Noyz Narcos – Virus
2 Fabri Fibra – Caos
3 Rammstein – Zeit
4 Architects – The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit
5 Björk – Fossora
STEFANIA COURSON
Redattrice
1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
2 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso
3 Liam Gallagher – C’mon You Know
4 Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
5 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited love