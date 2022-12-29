BEST 5 ALBUM OF 2022: la classifica dei redattori e fotografi di Rockon

Il 2022 si sta per chiudere e anche noi di Rockon abbiamo chiesto ai nostri redattori e fotografi la loro Best 5, i migliori 5 album di questo anno.

CHIARA AMENDOLA Redattrice

1 Beyoncé – Renaissance

2 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

3 Wet Leg – Wet Leg

4 The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

5 Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

CHIARA BERNINI Redattrice

1 Savana Funk – Ghibli

2 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo

3 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

4 Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

5 Oneida – Success

JENNIFER CARMINATI Redattrice

1 Messa – Close

2 Meshuggah – Immutable

3 Cave In – Heavy Pendulum

4 Lamb of God – Omens

5 Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation

STEFANIA CLERICI Redattrice

1 Fabri Fibra – Caos

2 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo

3 Arctic Monkeys – The Car

4 Rosalia – Motomami

5 Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

SILVIA CRAVOTTA Redattrice

1 Eddie Vedder – Earthling

2 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

3 The Smile – A Light For Attracting Attention

4 Jack White – Fear of the Dawn

5 Arcade Fire – WE

ROBERTO FINIZIO Fotografo

1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

2 Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

3 Editors – EBM

4 Eddie Vedder – Earthling

5 Arctic Monkeys – The Car

ROBERTA GHIO Redattrice

1 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come Te stesso

2 Marlene Kuntz – Karma Clima

3 Calibro 35 – Sacco al Maestro (Vol. I e II)

4 Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

5 Hugo Race – Once Upon A Time in Italy

SERENA LOTTI Redattrice

1 Built To Spill – When the Wind Forgets Your Name

2 Pinegrove – 11:11

3 Black Midi – Hellfire

4 Black Country, New Road – Ants from Up There

5 Broken Bells – Into The Blue

CLAUDIA MAZZA Fotografa

1 Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

2 Yann Tiersen – 11 5 18 2 5 18

3 Harry Styles – Harry’s House

4 Elisa – Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future

5 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come Te stesso

DAVIDE MERLI Fotografo

1 Alexisonfire – Otherness

2 Viagra Boys – Cave World

3 The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

4 Stromae – Multitude

5 Orville Peck – Bronco

MARZIA PICCIANO Redattrice

1 Bonobo – Fragments

2 Alt-J – The Dream

3 La Femme – Teatro Lucido

4 Death Cab for Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

5 Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo

MATTEO PIROVANO Redattore

1 Greg Puciato – Mirrorcell

2 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso

3 Alter Bridge – Pawn & Kings

4 Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous

5 Edda – Illusion

ANDREA RIPAMONTI Fotografo

1 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso

2 Verdena – Volevo Magia

3 Viagra Boys – Cave World

4 LPOM – Ologenesi

5 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

SIMONA VENTRELLA Redattrice

1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

2 Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

3 Alvvays – Blue Rev

4 Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

5 Wet Leg – Wet Leg

VERONICA DRAGO Redattrice

1 Noyz Narcos – Virus

2 Fabri Fibra – Caos

3 Rammstein – Zeit

4 Architects – The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit

5 Björk – Fossora

STEFANIA COURSON Redattrice

1 Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

2 Manuel Agnelli – Ama il prossimo tuo come te stesso

3 Liam Gallagher – C’mon You Know

4 Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

5 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited love