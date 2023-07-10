CURTAROCK Festival 2023: la 23° edizione dal 26 al 30 Luglio a Curtarolo (Padova)

5 giorni di intrattenimento, musica, stand gastronomici, birrette fresche e tanto divertimento.
CURTAROCK Festival 2023
INGRESSO GRATUITO, SEMPRE
FOOD dalle ore 19.00
birre artigianali, drinks, tasty food, hamburger, veggy menù & more
SHOPS
T-shirt, gadget, dischi, accessori & more
LIVE MUSIC dalle ore 21.00
𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗗𝗜̀ 𝟮𝟲 𝗟𝗨𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗢
Post Nebbia
Mont Baud
𝗚𝗜𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗗𝗜̀ 𝟮𝟳 𝗟𝗨𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗢
Three Second Kiss
Bruuno
𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗜̀ 𝟮𝟴 𝗟𝗨𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗢
A Place To Bury Strangers
Robox
𝗦𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗧𝗢 𝟮𝟵 𝗟𝗨𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗢
Brujeria
Fulci
Slug Gore
𝗗𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔 𝟯𝟬 𝗟𝗨𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗢
Los Muchos Gramos
Falou Seck & the Melting Beats