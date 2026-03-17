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TOM SMITH: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Ferrara

Tom Smith a Ferrara: l’anima degli Editors si svela nel buio del Teatro Comunale

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Tom Smith in concerto al Teatro Comunale di Ferrara foto di Cesare Veronesi
Tom Smith in concerto al Teatro Comunale di Ferrara foto di Cesare Veronesi

Ieri sera, lunedì 16 marzo 2026, il Teatro Comunale di Ferrara ha ospitato un evento che profuma già di storia: Tom Smith, frontman degli Editors, in versione solista e scelto come anteprima d’eccezione per celebrare i trent’anni di Ferrara Sotto le Stelle.

Lontano dalle esplosioni di sintetizzatori e dalle arene sold-out, Smith si è presentato in una veste nuda, acustica e profondamente cinematografica, portando in Italia i brani del suo album “There Is Nothing In The Dark That Isn’t There In The Light”.

Il concerto è stato un generoso viaggio nella memoria e nella trasformazione. Accanto alle nuove composizioni come “Deep Dive” e “Northern Line”, Smith ha reinterpretato i classici degli Editors spogliandoli di ogni sovrastruttura. Sentire “Munich”, “Papillon” o l’immancabile “Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors” in questa veste intima ha permesso al pubblico ferrarese di riscoprire l’essenza stessa della scrittura di Tom: vulnerabile, epica e malinconica.

Menzione speciale per la cover di Bob Dylan, “It Ain’t Me, Babe”, che ha sottolineato l’approccio cantautorale di questa nuova fase artistica.

Tom Smith

TOM SMITH – la scaletta del concerto di Ferrara

Deep Dive
How Many Times
Endings Are Breaking My Heart
All the Kings (Editors song)
The Weight (Editors song)
Life Is for Living
Honesty (Editors song)
No Sound but the Wind (Editors song)
Souls
Broken Time
The Phone Book (Editors song)
What Is This Thing Called Love (Editors song)
Northern Line
An End Has a Start (Editors song)
Blood (Editors song)
Leave
Munich (Editors song)
Ocean of Night (Editors song)
Papillon (Editors song)
It Ain’t Me, Babe (Bob Dylan cover)
The Hills We Died Upon (Editors song)
Lights of New York City
Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors (Editors song)

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