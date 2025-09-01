Connect with us

STEREOPHONICS: le foto e la scaletta del concerto alla Cavea dell’Auditorium Ennio Morricone di Roma

Stereophonics in concerto alla Cavea dell’Auditorium Ennio Morricone di Roma

Stereophonics in concerto alla Cavea dell'Auditorium Ennio Morricone di Roma
Stereophonics in concerto alla Cavea dell'Auditorium Ennio Morricone di Roma foto di Stefano Panaro per www.rockon.it

Foto di Stefano Panaro

Gli Stereophonics sono arrivati sul palco del Roma Summer Fest 2025. Questo nuovissimo tour estivo ha visto la band esibirsi con i successi del suo vasto catalogo, tra cui “Dakota”, “Have A Nice Day”, “Maybe Tomorrow”, “C’est La Vie”, “A Thousand Trees”, insieme ai brani del nuovo album in studio “Make ‘em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ‘em Wait” in uscita in primavera.

Gli Stereophonics hanno sviluppato un successo duraturo e un legame profondo con il loro pubblico come pochi altri. I loro successi includono 8 album numero 1 nel Regno Unito, 12 album nella top 10 del Regno Unito, 11 singoli nella top 10 del Regno Unito, tra cui il singolo numero 1 nel Regno Unito “Dakota”. Il gruppo ha venduto oltre 10 milioni di album, 1,5 miliardi di stream globali e ha ottenuto 5 nomination ai BRIT Award e 1 vittoria ai BRIT Award.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto di Stereophonics in concerto a Roma (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

Stereophonics

STEREOPHONICS: la scaletta del concerto a Roma

  1. Vegas Two Times
  2. I Wanna Get Lost With You
  3. Have a Nice Day
  4. There’s Always Gonna Be Something
  5. Pick a Part That’s New
  6. Do Ya Feel My Love
  7. Hurry Up and Wait
  8. Just Looking
  9. Superman
  10. Geronimo
  11. Maybe Tomorrow
  12. Seems Like You Don’t Know Me
  13. Local Boy in the Photograph
  14. I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio
  15. Mr. Writer
  16. Mr and Mrs Smith
  17. Fly Like an Eagle
  18. C’est la vie
  19. The Bartender and the Thief

BIS

  • Caravan Holiday
  • Indian Summer
  • A Thousand Trees
  • Dakota
