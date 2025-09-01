STEREOPHONICS: le foto e la scaletta del concerto alla Cavea dell’Auditorium Ennio Morricone di Roma

Foto di Stefano Panaro
Gli Stereophonics sono arrivati sul palco del Roma Summer Fest 2025. Questo nuovissimo tour estivo ha visto la band esibirsi con i successi del suo vasto catalogo, tra cui “Dakota”, “Have A Nice Day”, “Maybe Tomorrow”, “C’est La Vie”, “A Thousand Trees”, insieme ai brani del nuovo album in studio “Make ‘em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ‘em Wait” in uscita in primavera.
Gli Stereophonics hanno sviluppato un successo duraturo e un legame profondo con il loro pubblico come pochi altri. I loro successi includono 8 album numero 1 nel Regno Unito, 12 album nella top 10 del Regno Unito, 11 singoli nella top 10 del Regno Unito, tra cui il singolo numero 1 nel Regno Unito “Dakota”. Il gruppo ha venduto oltre 10 milioni di album, 1,5 miliardi di stream globali e ha ottenuto 5 nomination ai BRIT Award e 1 vittoria ai BRIT Award.
Clicca qui per vedere le foto di Stereophonics in concerto a Roma (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).
STEREOPHONICS: la scaletta del concerto a Roma
- Vegas Two Times
- I Wanna Get Lost With You
- Have a Nice Day
- There’s Always Gonna Be Something
- Pick a Part That’s New
- Do Ya Feel My Love
- Hurry Up and Wait
- Just Looking
- Superman
- Geronimo
- Maybe Tomorrow
- Seems Like You Don’t Know Me
- Local Boy in the Photograph
- I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio
- Mr. Writer
- Mr and Mrs Smith
- Fly Like an Eagle
- C’est la vie
- The Bartender and the Thief
BIS
- Caravan Holiday
- Indian Summer
- A Thousand Trees
- Dakota