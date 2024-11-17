Connect with us

JOE SATRIANI, ERIC JOHNSON, STEVE VAI: guarda il video di “Zeus In Chains” estratto da “Reunion Live”

La formazione originale del G3 torna con “Reunion Live”, in uscita il 31 gennaio 2025 in tutto il mondo su earMUSIC. L’album cattura la magia chitarristica di Joe SatrianiEric Johnson Steve Vai durante il loro tour statunitense sold-out del 2024.

Questa elettrizzante reunion vede protagoniste le tre icone che hanno unito le loro forze e mette in mostra le strabilianti esibizioni che definiscono i tre shredder delle sei corde. I fan potranno assistere a set completi di ciascuno, tra cui successi come “Sahara” di Satriani, “Desert Rose” di Johnson e “For the Love of God” di Vai, oltre a un emozionante bis di cover di Hendrix, Clapton e Steppenwolf.

“Reunion Live” è stato registrato al Teatro Orpheum di Los Angeles ed è disponibile nei formati Deluxe Edition LP2CD book4LP Gatefold 2CD Digipack.

G3 – “Reunion Live”https://g3reunionlive.lnk.to/Album
1. Gravitas (Vai)
2. Avalancha (Vai)
3. Little Pretty Intro (Vai)
4. Little Pretty (Vai)
5. Tender Surrender (vai)
6. Zeus in Chains (Vai)
7. Teeth of the Hydra (Vai)
8. For the Love of God (Vai)
9. Land of 1000 Dances (Johnson)
10. Righteous (Johnson)
11. Trail of Tears (Johnson)
12. On-Ramp Improv (Johnson)
13. Freeway Jam (Johnson)
14. Desert Rose (Johnson)
15. Venus Reprise (Johnson)
16. Raspberry Jam Delta-V (Satriani)
17. Surfing with the Alien (Satriani)
18. Satch Boogie (Satriani)
19. Sahara (Satriani)
20. Nineteen Eighty (Satriani)
21. Big Bad Moon (Satriani)
22. Always with Me, Always with You (Satriani)
23. Sumer Song (Satriani)
24. Introductions
25. Crossroads (Encore Jam)
26. Spanish Castle Magic (Encore Jam)
27. Born to Be Wild (Encore Jam)

