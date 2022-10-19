ARCTIC MONKEYS: ascolta il nuovo singolo “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

Gli Arctic Monkeys pubblicano oggi “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am“, un nuovo brano tratto dal loro prossimo album “The Car“, in uscita questo venerdì 21 ottobre.
Il video di “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” è stato diretto da Ben Chappell e Zackery Michael ed è stato girato durante il recente concerto della band al King’s Theatre di Brooklyn.
Il settimo album in studio della band, “The Car“, è composto da 10 tracce con testi del frontman Alex Turner. Dopo “Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino”, uscito nel 2018, con “The Car” gli Arctic Monkeys esplorano un nuovo orizzonte musicale, sontuosamente orchestrato che si accosta ad alcune delle migliori e più ricche performance vocali della carriera di Alex Turner.
La tracklist di “The Car”:
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
Sculptures Of Anything Goes
Jet Skis On The Moat
Body Paint
The Car
Big Ideas
Hello You
Mr Schwartz
Perfect Sense
Photo credit: Zackery Micheal