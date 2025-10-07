DAMIANO DAVID: le foto e la scaletta del concerto all’Unipol Forum di Milano

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti
Damiano David è impegnato nel tour mondiale “FUNNY little FEARS” World Tour 2025, con date in Europa, Australia, Nord America, Sud America e Asia. Con un totale di 31 concerti in cinque continenti, le nuove date rappresentano una vera e propria dichiarazione d’intenti: Damiano David continua a presentarsi al mondo intero, affermandosi come artista globale.
DAMIANO DAVID: la scaletta del concerto a Milano
- Born With a Broken Heart
- The First Time
- Mysterious Girl
- Voices
- Cinnamon
- Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Mark Ronson cover)
- Talk To Me
- Perfect Life
- Sick Of Myself
- The Bruise
- Tangerine
- Zombie Lady
- Tango
- Angel
- Over
- Mars
BIS
- The First Time
- Naked / Solitude (No One Understands Me)
DAMIANO DAVID – WORLD TOUR 2025
- Giovedì 11 settembre – Polonia, Varsavia – COS Torwar SOLD OUT
- Sabato 13 settembre – Germania, Berlino – Uber Eats Music Hall SOLD OUT
- Lunedì 15 settembre – Paesi Bassi, Amsterdam – AFAS Live SOLD OUT
- Mercoledì 17 settembre – Germania, Colonia – Palladium SOLD OUT
- Domenica 21 settembre – Spagna, Barcellona – Sant Jordi Club SOLD OUT
- Lunedì 22 settembre – Spagna, Madrid – Movistar Arena SOLD OUT
- Venerdì 26 settembre – Francia, Parigi – Adidas Arena SOLD OUT
- Domenica 28 settembre – Regno Unito, Londra – Roundhouse SOLD OUT
- Lunedì 29 settembre – Regno Unito, Londra – Roundhouse SOLD OUT
- Giovedì 2 ottobre – Belgio, Bruxelles – Forest National SOLD OUT
- Sabato 4 ottobre – Svizzera, Zurigo – Halle622 SOLD OUT
- Martedì 7 ottobre – Italia, Milano – Unipol Forum SOLD OUT
- Sabato 11 ottobre – Italia, Roma – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
- Domenica 12 ottobre – Italia, Roma – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
- Mercoledì 22 ottobre – Australia, Sydney – Enmore Theatre
- Venerdì 24 ottobre – Australia, Melbourne – Forum
- Lunedì 27 ottobre – Giappone, Tokyo – Tokyo Garden Theater
- Mercoledì 29 ottobre – Giappone, Osaka – Zepp Osaka Bayside
- Venerdì 7 novembre – Brasile, San Paolo – Tokio Marine Hall
- Domenica 9 novembre – Cile, Santiago – Teatro Caupolicán
- Martedì 11 novembre – Argentina, Buenos Aires – Complejo C Art Media SOLD OUT
- Giovedì 13 novembre – Colombia, Bogotá – Teatro Royal Center
- Lunedì 17 novembre – Messico, Città del Messico – Auditorio BlackBerry SOLD OUT
- Venerdì 21 novembre – USA, Seattle – Paramount Theatre
- Domenica 23 novembre – USA, San Francisco – The Masonic
- Martedì 25 novembre – USA, Los Angeles – The Wiltern
- Sabato 29 novembre – USA, Chicago – The Riviera Theatre
- Domenica 30 novembre – USA, Detroit – The Fillmore Detroit
- Martedì 2 dicembre – Canada, Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Giovedì 4 dicembre – Canada, Montréal – MTELUS SOLD OUT
- Sabato 6 dicembre – USA, Philadelphia – The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Lunedì 8 dicembre – USA, New York – Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT
- Martedì 9 dicembre – USA, New York – Brooklyn Paramount
- Martedì 16 dicembre – USA, Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring