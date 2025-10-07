Connect with us

DAMIANO DAVID: le foto e la scaletta del concerto all’Unipol Forum di Milano

Damiano David in concerto all’Unipol Forum di Milano a Ottobre 2025, le foto e la scaletta del live.

Published

Damiano David concerto all'Unipol Forum Milano del 7 ottobre 2025
Damiano David in concerto all'Unipol Forum di Milano foto di Andrea Ripamonti per www.rockon.it

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

Damiano David è impegnato nel tour mondiale “FUNNY little FEARS” World Tour 2025, con date in Europa, Australia, Nord America, Sud America e Asia. Con un totale di 31 concerti in cinque continenti, le nuove date rappresentano una vera e propria dichiarazione d’intenti: Damiano David continua a presentarsi al mondo intero, affermandosi come artista globale.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto di Damiano David a Milano o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto

Damiano David

DAMIANO DAVID: la scaletta del concerto a Milano

  1. Born With a Broken Heart
  2. The First Time
  3. Mysterious Girl
  4. Voices
  5. Cinnamon
  6. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Mark Ronson cover)
  7. Talk To Me
  8. Perfect Life
  9. Sick Of Myself
  10. The Bruise
  11. Tangerine
  12. Zombie Lady
  13. Tango
  14. Angel
  15. Over
  16. Mars

BIS

  1. The First Time
  2. Naked / Solitude (No One Understands Me)

DAMIANO DAVID – WORLD TOUR 2025

  • Giovedì 11 settembre – Polonia, Varsavia – COS Torwar SOLD OUT
  • Sabato 13 settembre – Germania, Berlino – Uber Eats Music Hall SOLD OUT
  • Lunedì 15 settembre – Paesi Bassi, Amsterdam – AFAS Live SOLD OUT
  • Mercoledì 17 settembre – Germania, Colonia – Palladium SOLD OUT
  • Domenica 21 settembre – Spagna, Barcellona – Sant Jordi Club SOLD OUT
  • Lunedì 22 settembre – Spagna, Madrid – Movistar Arena SOLD OUT
  • Venerdì 26 settembre – Francia, Parigi – Adidas Arena SOLD OUT
  • Domenica 28 settembre – Regno Unito, Londra – Roundhouse SOLD OUT
  • Lunedì 29 settembre – Regno Unito, Londra – Roundhouse SOLD OUT
  • Giovedì 2 ottobre – Belgio, Bruxelles – Forest National SOLD OUT
  • Sabato 4 ottobre – Svizzera, Zurigo – Halle622 SOLD OUT
  • Martedì 7 ottobre – Italia, Milano – Unipol Forum SOLD OUT
  • Sabato 11 ottobre – Italia, Roma – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
  • Domenica 12 ottobre – Italia, Roma – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
  • Mercoledì 22 ottobre – Australia, Sydney – Enmore Theatre
  • Venerdì 24 ottobre – Australia, Melbourne – Forum
  • Lunedì 27 ottobre – Giappone, Tokyo – Tokyo Garden Theater
  • Mercoledì 29 ottobre – Giappone, Osaka – Zepp Osaka Bayside
  • Venerdì 7 novembre – Brasile, San Paolo – Tokio Marine Hall
  • Domenica 9 novembre – Cile, Santiago – Teatro Caupolicán
  • Martedì 11 novembre – Argentina, Buenos Aires – Complejo C Art Media SOLD OUT
  • Giovedì 13 novembre – Colombia, Bogotá – Teatro Royal Center
  • Lunedì 17 novembre – Messico, Città del Messico – Auditorio BlackBerry SOLD OUT
  • Venerdì 21 novembre – USA, Seattle – Paramount Theatre
  • Domenica 23 novembre – USA, San Francisco – The Masonic
  • Martedì 25 novembre – USA, Los Angeles – The Wiltern
  • Sabato 29 novembre – USA, Chicago – The Riviera Theatre
  • Domenica 30 novembre – USA, Detroit – The Fillmore Detroit
  • Martedì 2 dicembre – Canada, Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • Giovedì 4 dicembre – Canada, Montréal – MTELUS SOLD OUT
  • Sabato 6 dicembre – USA, Philadelphia – The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Lunedì 8 dicembre – USA, New York – Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT
  • Martedì 9 dicembre – USA, New York – Brooklyn Paramount
  • Martedì 16 dicembre – USA, Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
