BLACKBERRY SMOKE: guarda le foto e consulta la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Federico Buonanno
Tra le formazioni Southern più attese e amate dal pubblico italiano, i BLACKBERRY SMOKE sono tornati a Milano per l’unica tappa italiana del “Be Right Here Tour” . Si sono esibiti mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024 all’ALCATRAZ di Milano, in compagnia di BONES OWNES come artista di supporto.
Clicca qui per vedere le foto di Blackberry Smoke + Bones Ownes (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto)
BLACKBERRY SMOKE : la scaletta del concerto di Milano
Workin’ for a Workin’ Man
Good One Comin’ On
Hammer and the Nail
Rock and Roll Again
Pretty Little Lie
Hey Delilah
Let It Burn
Like It Was Yesterday
Waiting for the Thunder
Sleeping Dogs
Azalea
Sanctified Woman
The Whippoorwill
Ain’t Got the Blues
Old Scarecrow
Whatcha Know Good
Run Away From It All
One Horse Town
Little Bit Crazy
Encore
Don’t Mind If I Do
Willin’ (Little Feat cover)
Ain’t Much Left of Me
Mississippi Kid (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
