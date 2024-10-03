BLACKBERRY SMOKE: guarda le foto e consulta la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Foto di Federico Buonanno

Tra le formazioni Southern più attese e amate dal pubblico italiano, i BLACKBERRY SMOKE sono tornati a Milano per l’unica tappa italiana del “Be Right Here Tour” . Si sono esibiti mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024 all’ALCATRAZ di Milano, in compagnia di BONES OWNES come artista di supporto.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto di Blackberry Smoke + Bones Ownes (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto)



BLACKBERRY SMOKE : la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Workin’ for a Workin’ Man

Good One Comin’ On

Hammer and the Nail

Rock and Roll Again

Pretty Little Lie

Hey Delilah

Let It Burn

Like It Was Yesterday

Waiting for the Thunder

Sleeping Dogs

Azalea

Sanctified Woman

The Whippoorwill

Ain’t Got the Blues

Old Scarecrow

Whatcha Know Good

Run Away From It All

One Horse Town

Little Bit Crazy

Encore

Don’t Mind If I Do

Willin’ (Little Feat cover)

Ain’t Much Left of Me

Mississippi Kid (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

