Connect with us

Ciao, cosa stai cercando?

Reportage Live

BLACKBERRY SMOKE: guarda le foto e consulta la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Blackberry Smoke live all’Alcatraz di Milano per l’unica tappa italiana del Be Right Here Tour

Published

Foto di Federico Buonanno

Tra le formazioni Southern più attese e amate dal pubblico italiano, i BLACKBERRY SMOKE sono tornati a Milano per l’unica tappa italiana del “Be Right Here Tour” . Si sono esibiti mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024 all’ALCATRAZ di Milano, in compagnia di BONES OWNES come artista di supporto.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto di Blackberry Smoke + Bones Ownes (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto)

Blackberry Smoke


BLACKBERRY SMOKE : la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Workin’ for a Workin’ Man
Good One Comin’ On
Hammer and the Nail
Rock and Roll Again
Pretty Little Lie
Hey Delilah
Let It Burn
Like It Was Yesterday
Waiting for the Thunder
Sleeping Dogs
Azalea
Sanctified Woman
The Whippoorwill
Ain’t Got the Blues
Old Scarecrow
Whatcha Know Good
Run Away From It All
One Horse Town
Little Bit Crazy

Encore
Don’t Mind If I Do
Willin’ (Little Feat cover)
Ain’t Much Left of Me
Mississippi Kid (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
Ain’t Much Left of Me / Willin’

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Scopri anche...

Reportage Live

The Jesus and Mary Chain: il racconto e le foto del concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano

The Jesus and Mary Chain, la festa dei 40 anni è all’Alcatraz di Milano: una serata all’insegna della nostalgia degli anni ’80, con le...

18/04/2024

Reportage Live

TOMMY GUERRERO: guarda le foto del concerto di Milano

Tommy Guerrero live sul palco del Cicrolo Magnolia di Milano, per una anticipazione dello "Skate & Surf Film Festival"

07/04/2024

Reportage Live

TOM ODELL a Milano ci invita a urlare sul dolore, non a soffiarci su

Il cantante britannico approda alla data di Milano, unica in Italia, con il suo nuovo apprezzatissimo Black Friday e ci regala un giovedì di...

05/04/2024
Loreena McKennitt - Gran Teatro Morato - Brescia - Italia 2024 Loreena McKennitt - Gran Teatro Morato - Brescia - Italia 2024

Reportage Live

LOREENA McKENNITT: le foto del concerto al Gran Teatro Morato di Brescia

Loreena McKennitt si è esibita a Brescia per la prima delle due date italiane del suo "The Visit Revisited Tour 2024"

21/03/2024