The DARKNESS: esce il 19 novembre il nuovo album ‘Motorheart’

Rendendo omaggio a un devoto robot sessuale, ‘Motorheart‘ ringhia, batte i piedi con la batteria di Rufus Taylor, il basso di Frankie Poullain e le chitarre di Justin e Dan Hawkins, mentre la voce di Justin sale a livelli sempre più alti. “Motorheart rocks harder than anything we’ve done before. It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy.” afferma Justin.

In arrivo il 19 novembre su etichetta Cooking Vinyl, ‘Motorheart’ è un disco di incommensurabile stravaganza rock and roll, l’ennesimo capolavoro delle icone rock preferite d’Inghilterra.

The Darkness annunciano anche una serie di prime date in Inghilterra a novembre e dicembre.

Motorheart – Tracklist:

Welcome Tae Glasgae

It’s Love, Jim

Motorheart

The Power And The Glory Of Love

Jussy’s Girl

Sticky Situations

Nobody Can See Me Cry

Eastbound

Speed Of The Nite Time



You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *

It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand) *

So Long *

* – bonus deluxe tracks

Con un ricco catalogo, colmo di riconoscimenti e dischi d’oro, ed una reputazione dal vico come poche band sono riuscite a raggiungere negli anni, The Darkness si sono affermati come una delle rock band britanniche tra le più amate ed importanti del nostro tempo. Il loro ultimo album, ‘Easter Is Cancelled’(2019), è diventato il quarto disco della Top 10 della band del Regno Unito, oltre ad aver raggiunto la cima della Official Charts Top 40 Rock Chart ed alla iTunes Rock Charts, oltre a numerosi elogi da parte della critica musicale.