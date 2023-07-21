Connect with us

ROGER WATERS annuncia “The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux”, in uscita il 6 ottobre

Roger Waters | Photo Credit Kate Izor

21 luglio 2023: Roger Waters annuncia la pubblicazione di ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux’, una reinterpretazione epicamente ambiziosa di uno degli album più famosi ed acclamati della storia, a cinquant’anni dalla registrazione originale con i Pink Floyd

Registrato dai Pink Floyd quando Waters aveva 29 anni, ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ era una straordinaria meditazione multidimensionale sull’esperienza umana, il passare del tempo, la disces nella follia e l’abisso.

The Dark Side Of The Man Redux’ vede Waters trascendere questo vuoto di mezzo secolo per reinterpretare ed abbellire le sue creazioni originali con una nuova prospettiva raccolta dalla sua esperienza di vita, dalla filosofia e dalla saggezza dell’età, con un’ulteriore enfasi sui temi filosofici, sociali e politici dell’originale.

La straordinaria performance vocale di Waters aggiunge nuovi strati di profondità ai suoi testi classici e saggezza ghiaiosa alle sue nuove creazioni filosofiche. La produzione di Waters e Gus Seyffert spoglia le orchestrazioni psichedeliche dei Pink Floyd in qualcosa di più crudo e delicato, ma non per questo meno sperimentale, inventivo, strutturato e ricco di intertesto musicale.

Oltre a reinventare ciascuna delle dieci tracce originali di ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon‘, il formato Redux in vinile contiene inoltre una bonus track di tredici minuti ispirata alla ri-registrazione come traccia finale. 

The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version. 

When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought ‘isn’t that the whole point?’.

I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.” Roger Waters

CD / Digital

SPEAK TO ME
BREATHE
ON THE RUN
TIME
GREAT GIG IN THE SKY
MONEY
US AND THEM
ANY COLOUR YOU LIKE
BRAIN DAMAGE
ECLIPSE

Vinyl

SIDE ONE
SPEAK TO ME
BREATHE
ON THE RUN
TIME

SIDE TWO
GREAT GIG IN THE SKY
MONEY

SIDE THREE
US AND THEM
ANY COLOUR YOU LIKE
BRAIN DAMAGE
ECLIPSE

SIDE FOUR
ORIGINAL COMPOSITION

