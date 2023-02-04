Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dischi

EASY STAR ALL-STARS: esce ad Aprile “Ziggy Stardub”, tributo in chiave reggae e dub a David Bowie

‘Ziggy Stardub’ uscirà il 21 Aprile per la Easy Star Records, con featuring di artisti affermati come Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, The Skints e Maxi Priest.

Published

Il tributo al famoso album di Bowie degli Easy Star All Stars nasce dalla voglia di dare il giusto riconoscimento ad uno dei dischi più importanti degli ultimi 50 anni, come già successo con le rendition di ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ dei Pink Floyd e ‘Ok Computer’ dei Radiohead.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Michael Goldwasser, presente anche come musicista, e vi ha preso parte una schiera di guest unica che comprende Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I e Naomi Cowan, oltre al singer Maxi Priest presente sul primo singolo ‘Starman’.

Unendo versatilità musicale, abilità strumentale, meravigliose armonie vocali e una sezione ritmica di primo ordine, gli Easy Star All-Stars si sono affermati come una delle migliori formazioni reggae in circolazione. Gli Easy Star hanno suonato ovunque al mondo, riunendo fan di reggae, dub, rock e indie in un’unica grande famiglia.

Oltre al noto tributo ai Pink Floyd ‘Dub Side of the Moon’ del 2003, gli Easy Star hanno rielaborato la musica di ‘OK Computer’ dei Radiohead su ‘Radiodread’ del 2006, dei Beatles con ‘Lonely Hearts Dub Band’ del 2009 e ‘Thriller’ di Michael Jackson con ‘Thrillah’ del 2012. La band ha anche pubblicato gli album originali ‘Until That Day EP’ nel 2008 e ‘First Light’ nel 2011.

Easy Star All-Stars – ‘Ziggy Stardub’

Disponibile dal 21 Aprile per Easy Star Recordstracklist:

1. Five Years (ft. Steel Pulse)
2. Soul Love (ft. Mortimer)
3. Moonage Daydream (ft. Naomi Cowan)
4. Starman (ft. Maxi Priest)
5. It Ain’t Easy (ft. Samory I)
6. Lady Stardust (ft. SunDub)
7. Star (ft. Carlton Livingston)
8. Hang On To Yourself (ft. Fishbone and JonnyGo Figure)
9. Ziggy Stardust (ft. The Skints)
10. Suffragette City (ft. The Expanders)
11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (ft. Macy Gray)
12. Five Years Dub
13. Moonage Daydream Dub
14. Lady Stardust Dub
15. All The Young Dudes (ft. Kirsty Rock)

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Social Network

instagram logo
facebook logo
twitter logo
flickr logo
youtube logo

Instagram

Blackbird Days Festival
Blackbird Days Festival
3 Feb 23
Bologna
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys
5 Feb 23
Jesolo
Charlotte Sands
Charlotte Sands
8 Feb 23
Milano
Electric Callboy
Electric Callboy
8 Feb 23
Milano
Beast in Black
Beast in Black
8 Feb 23
Trezzo sull’Adda

Scopri anche...

Arte

DAVID BOWIE | Steve Schapiro: America. Sogni. Diritti: in mostra dal 1 dicembre al 26 febbraio a Torino

La mostra “David Bowie | Steve Schapiro: America. Sogni. Diritti” (1° dicembre 2022 – 26 febbraio 2023, Archivio di Stato, Torino) racconta il momento...

24/11/2022

Dischi

Legacy Recordings annuncia l’uscita in vinile di Willie Nelson, Jimi Hendrix e David Bowie per il RSD 2022

Legacy Recordings, divisione Catalogo di Sony Music Entertainment, annuncia un’altra sensazionale line-up di vinili in uscita per il RSD-Record Store Day, l’evento musicale annuale che si...

21/09/2022

Libri

E’ uscita la biopic a fumetti “Starman”: DAVID BOWIE ai tempi di Ziggy Stardust

Starman: David Bowie ai tempi di Ziggy Stardust, l'avvincente biopic a fumetti firmato da Reinhard Kleist

19/09/2022

Cinema

Moonage Daydream: il documentario che DAVID BOWIE si merita

Abbiamo visto in anteprima il primo documentario autorizzato dedicato alla memoria di David Bowie, un viaggio di sola andata attraverso una delle rockstar più...

15/09/2022