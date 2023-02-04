EASY STAR ALL-STARS: esce ad Aprile “Ziggy Stardub”, tributo in chiave reggae e dub a David Bowie

Il tributo al famoso album di Bowie degli Easy Star All Stars nasce dalla voglia di dare il giusto riconoscimento ad uno dei dischi più importanti degli ultimi 50 anni, come già successo con le rendition di ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ dei Pink Floyd e ‘Ok Computer’ dei Radiohead.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Michael Goldwasser, presente anche come musicista, e vi ha preso parte una schiera di guest unica che comprende Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I e Naomi Cowan, oltre al singer Maxi Priest presente sul primo singolo ‘Starman’.

Unendo versatilità musicale, abilità strumentale, meravigliose armonie vocali e una sezione ritmica di primo ordine, gli Easy Star All-Stars si sono affermati come una delle migliori formazioni reggae in circolazione. Gli Easy Star hanno suonato ovunque al mondo, riunendo fan di reggae, dub, rock e indie in un’unica grande famiglia.



Oltre al noto tributo ai Pink Floyd ‘Dub Side of the Moon’ del 2003, gli Easy Star hanno rielaborato la musica di ‘OK Computer’ dei Radiohead su ‘Radiodread’ del 2006, dei Beatles con ‘Lonely Hearts Dub Band’ del 2009 e ‘Thriller’ di Michael Jackson con ‘Thrillah’ del 2012. La band ha anche pubblicato gli album originali ‘Until That Day EP’ nel 2008 e ‘First Light’ nel 2011.

Easy Star All-Stars – ‘Ziggy Stardub’

Disponibile dal 21 Aprile per Easy Star Recordstracklist:

1. Five Years (ft. Steel Pulse)

2. Soul Love (ft. Mortimer)

3. Moonage Daydream (ft. Naomi Cowan)

4. Starman (ft. Maxi Priest)

5. It Ain’t Easy (ft. Samory I)

6. Lady Stardust (ft. SunDub)

7. Star (ft. Carlton Livingston)

8. Hang On To Yourself (ft. Fishbone and JonnyGo Figure)

9. Ziggy Stardust (ft. The Skints)

10. Suffragette City (ft. The Expanders)

11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (ft. Macy Gray)

12. Five Years Dub

13. Moonage Daydream Dub

14. Lady Stardust Dub

15. All The Young Dudes (ft. Kirsty Rock)