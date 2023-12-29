La classifica dei migliori dischi del 2023 secondo la redazione di ROCKON

Connect with us

ll 2023 sta per chiudere i battenti e come ogni fine anno ho chiesto ai miei colleghi redattori e fotografi la loro personal best 5, i migliori 5 album di quest’anno.

Molti di noi hanno preso tempo per stilare la loro personale classifica: siamo lontani da quel bienno magico chiamato 2020-2021 in cui sono stati pubblicati capolavori degni di essere ricordati dalla generazioni future.

Ma anche nelle annate più piovose e più flagellate dal maltempo le bottiglie d’eccellenza riescono sempre a venire alla luce.

CHIARA AMENDOLA – Redattrice

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

The National First two pages of Frankstein

Calcutta – Relax

Colapesce e Dimartino – Lux eterna Beach

Baustelle – Elvis

Menzione speciale Baustelle/I Cani

MARCO ARICI – Fotografo

Tedua – La divina commedia
Foo Fighters – But here we are
The Struts – Pretty vicious
100 Gecs – 10,000 Gecs
Noyz Narcos / Salmo – CVLT

STEFANIA CLERICI – Redattrice

Sufjan Stevens – Javelin

Beyoncé – Renaissance Act II

Elodie – Ok. Respira

Maneskin – Rush 

Lana del Rey – Did you know that there’s a tullen under Ocean Blvd

JENNIFER CARMINATI – Redattrice

Incantation – Unholy Deificatio

Steven Wilson – The Armony Codex

Green Lung – This Heathen Land

Dying Fetus – Make Them Beg for Death

Suffocation – Hyms from the Apocrypha

SILVIA CRAVOTTA – Redattrice

Nothing But Thieves – Dead Club City

dEUS – How To Replace It

U2 – Songs Of Surrender

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion – Next Big Niente

ROBERTA GHIO – Redattrice

Baustelle – Elvis

Colapesce e Dimartino – Lux eterna Beach

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Calibro35 – Nouvelles Adventures

SERENA LOTTI – Redattrice

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery

Squid – O’ Monolith

Slowdive – Everything is Alive

bar italia – The Twits

VERONICA DRAGO – Redattrice

Metallica – 72 seasons

Foo Fighters – But here we are

Salmo e Noyz Narcos – CVLT

Paramore – This Is why

Enter Shikari – A kiss for the whole world
Menzione speciale Depeche Mode (Memento Mori) e Greta Van Fleet (Starcatcher)

DAVIDE MERLI Fotografo

Molly Tuttle– City of Gold

Teenage Wrist – Still Love

Circa Waves – Never Going Under

City and Colour – The Love Still Held Me Near

Fall Out Boy – So Much (for) Stardust

Davide Merli

MARZIA PICCIANO – Redattrice

The National – Laugh Track

The National – First two pages of Frankenstein

Annalisa – E poi siamo finiti nel vortice

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

Devendra Banhart – Flying Wig

DANTE PIOTTO – Co-fondatore

Sigur Ros – ATTA
Johnny Booth – Moments Elsewhere
slowdive – Everything Is Alive
Calcutta – Relax
Polaris – Fatalism
Menzione speciale Aisis – The Lost Tapes / Vol.1

MATTEO PIROVANO – Redattore

Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
Wilco – Cousin
Sigur Rós – ÁttIa
Iggy Pop – Every loser

ANDREA RIPAMONTI – Fotografo

Sleep Token – Take me back to Eden
Greta Van Fleet– Starcatcher
BLINK 182– One More Time
Wargasm – Venom
Travis Scott – Utopia

