La classifica dei migliori dischi del 2023 secondo la redazione di ROCKON

ll 2023 sta per chiudere i battenti e come ogni fine anno ho chiesto ai miei colleghi redattori e fotografi la loro personal best 5, i migliori 5 album di quest’anno.
Molti di noi hanno preso tempo per stilare la loro personale classifica: siamo lontani da quel bienno magico chiamato 2020-2021 in cui sono stati pubblicati capolavori degni di essere ricordati dalla generazioni future.
Ma anche nelle annate più piovose e più flagellate dal maltempo le bottiglie d’eccellenza riescono sempre a venire alla luce.
CHIARA AMENDOLA – Redattrice
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
The National – First two pages of Frankstein
Calcutta – Relax
Colapesce e Dimartino – Lux eterna Beach
Baustelle – Elvis
Menzione speciale Baustelle/I Cani
MARCO ARICI – Fotografo
Tedua – La divina commedia
Foo Fighters – But here we are
The Struts – Pretty vicious
100 Gecs – 10,000 Gecs
Noyz Narcos / Salmo – CVLT
STEFANIA CLERICI – Redattrice
Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
Beyoncé – Renaissance Act II
Elodie – Ok. Respira
Maneskin – Rush
Lana del Rey – Did you know that there’s a tullen under Ocean Blvd
JENNIFER CARMINATI – Redattrice
Incantation – Unholy Deificatio
Steven Wilson – The Armony Codex
Green Lung – This Heathen Land
Dying Fetus – Make Them Beg for Death
Suffocation – Hyms from the Apocrypha
SILVIA CRAVOTTA – Redattrice
Nothing But Thieves – Dead Club City
dEUS – How To Replace It
U2 – Songs Of Surrender
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Bud Spencer Blues Explosion – Next Big Niente
ROBERTA GHIO – Redattrice
Baustelle – Elvis
Colapesce e Dimartino – Lux eterna Beach
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Calibro35 – Nouvelles Adventures
SERENA LOTTI – Redattrice
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery
Squid – O’ Monolith
Slowdive – Everything is Alive
bar italia – The Twits
VERONICA DRAGO – Redattrice
Metallica – 72 seasons
Foo Fighters – But here we are
Salmo e Noyz Narcos – CVLT
Paramore – This Is why
Enter Shikari – A kiss for the whole world
Menzione speciale Depeche Mode (Memento Mori) e Greta Van Fleet (Starcatcher)
DAVIDE MERLI – Fotografo
Molly Tuttle– City of Gold
Teenage Wrist – Still Love
Circa Waves – Never Going Under
City and Colour – The Love Still Held Me Near
Fall Out Boy – So Much (for) Stardust
MARZIA PICCIANO – Redattrice
The National – Laugh Track
The National – First two pages of Frankenstein
Annalisa – E poi siamo finiti nel vortice
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
Devendra Banhart – Flying Wig
DANTE PIOTTO – Co-fondatore
Sigur Ros – ATTA
Johnny Booth – Moments Elsewhere
slowdive – Everything Is Alive
Calcutta – Relax
Polaris – Fatalism
Menzione speciale Aisis – The Lost Tapes / Vol.1
MATTEO PIROVANO – Redattore
Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
Wilco – Cousin
Sigur Rós – ÁttIa
Iggy Pop – Every loser
ANDREA RIPAMONTI – Fotografo
Sleep Token – Take me back to Eden
Greta Van Fleet– Starcatcher
BLINK 182– One More Time
Wargasm – Venom
Travis Scott – Utopia