NICK DRAKE: esce il 7 Luglio il tributo “The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake”

‘The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake’ nasce da un’idea di Cally Callomon, manager della Nick Drake Estate, e Jeremy Lascelles, co-fondatore di Blue Raincoat Music e CEO di Chrysalis Records, con il coinvolgimento di grandi artisti.
Fontaines D.C., Let’s Eat Grandma, John Grant, Self Esteem, Emeli Sandé, Guy Garvey, Feist, John Grant, Liz Phair, David Gray, AURORA e tanti altri saranno coinvolti nel tributo al celebre musicista inglese.
Oltre all’edizione su cd e doppio vinile in arrivo il 7 Luglio la Chrysalis pubblicherà una serie di limitatissimi 7 pollici con una selezione delle reinterpretazioni presenti sul disco. Sul primo singolo saranno presenti le reinterpretazioni di ‘Cello Song’ dei Fontaines D.C. e ‘From the Morning’ del duo Let’s Eat Grandma.
All’edizione limitata del doppio vinile del tributo sarà allegato un sette pollici bonus con l’inedita cover realizzata da Nick Drake di ‘Tomorrow is a Long Time’ di Bob Dylan.
V.A. – ‘The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake’
01) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain (prelude)
02) Fontaines DC – ‘Cello Song
03) Camille – Hazey Jane II
04) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey – Saturday Sun
05) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road
06) Let’s Eat Grandma – From The Morning
07) David Gray – Place To Be
08) John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three Hours
09) Stick In The Wheel – Parasite
10) Ben Harper – Time Has Told Me
11) Emeli Sandé – One Of These Things First
12) Karine Polwart and Kris Drever – Northern Sky
13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem – Black Eyed Dog
14) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road (reprise)
15) Nadia Reid – Poor Boy
16) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will
17) Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed
18) Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind
19) AURORA – Pink Moon
20) Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello – Time Of No Reply
21) Feist – River Man
22) Liz Phair – Free Ride
23) Philip Selway – Fly
24) John Grant – Day Is Done
25) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain