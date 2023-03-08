Connect with us

NICK DRAKE: esce il 7 Luglio il tributo “The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake”

Ascolta ‘Cello Song’ reinterpretata dai Fontaines D.C.

Published

The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake’ nasce da un’idea di Cally Callomon, manager della Nick Drake Estate, e Jeremy Lascelles, co-fondatore di Blue Raincoat Music e CEO di Chrysalis Records, con il coinvolgimento di grandi artisti.

Fontaines D.C., Let’s Eat Grandma, John Grant, Self Esteem, Emeli Sandé, Guy Garvey, Feist, John Grant, Liz Phair, David Gray, AURORA e tanti altri saranno coinvolti nel tributo al celebre musicista inglese.

Oltre all’edizione su cd e doppio vinile in arrivo il 7 Luglio la Chrysalis pubblicherà una serie di limitatissimi 7 pollici con una selezione delle reinterpretazioni presenti sul disco. Sul primo singolo saranno presenti le reinterpretazioni di ‘Cello Song’ dei Fontaines D.C. e ‘From the Morning’ del duo Let’s Eat Grandma.

All’edizione limitata del doppio vinile del tributo sarà allegato un sette pollici bonus con l’inedita cover realizzata da Nick Drake di ‘Tomorrow is a Long Time’ di Bob Dylan.

V.A. – ‘The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake’

01) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain (prelude)

02) Fontaines DC – ‘Cello Song

03) Camille – Hazey Jane II

04) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey – Saturday Sun

05) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road

06) Let’s Eat Grandma – From The Morning

07) David Gray – Place To Be

08) John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three Hours

09) Stick In The Wheel – Parasite

10) Ben Harper – Time Has Told Me

11) Emeli Sandé – One Of These Things First

12) Karine Polwart and Kris Drever – Northern Sky

13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem – Black Eyed Dog

14) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road (reprise)

15) Nadia Reid – Poor Boy

16) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will

17) Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed

18) Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind

19) AURORA – Pink Moon

20) Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello – Time Of No Reply

21) Feist – River Man

22) Liz Phair – Free Ride

23) Philip Selway – Fly

24) John Grant – Day Is Done

25) The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain

