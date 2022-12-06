Connect with us

The ROLLING STONES: esce il 10 febbraio l’album “GRRR Live!”, le hit della loro carriera in versione dal vivo

L’album contiene le hit dei 60 anni di carriera della band registrate dal vivo a Newark. Tra gli ospiti Black Keys, Gary Clark jr, Lady Gaga, John Mayer e Bruce Springsteen

Published

I Rolling Stones annunciano l’uscita di GRRR Live!, l’album con le hit della loro leggendaria carriera, in versione dal vivo. Sarà pubblicato il 10 febbraio 2023 su diversi formati: 3LP neri, 3LP rossi (esclusiva sullo shop online di Universal Music), 2CD, DVD + 2CD, Bluray + 2CD. Le versioni digitali e su Bluray includono l’audio in Dolby Atmos.

GRRR Live! contiene alcune delle più grandi canzoni di tutti i tempi tra cui It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

I Rolling Stones hanno celebrato il loro 60° anniversario di carriera nel 2012 & 2013 con il “50 & Counting Tour”, una serie di 30 spettacoli pensati per il Nord America e l’Europa. Il 15 dicembre 2012, la band è salita sul palco del Prudential Center del New Jersey (Newark) ed ha ospitato The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr e John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) e Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice).

È stato uno degli spettacoli più memorabili nella storia della band.

Il concerto è stato rieditato e l’audio è remixato. 3 brani dello spettacolo del 13 dicembre (sempre a Newark) saranno inoltre disponibili come bonus track su DVD e Bluray: Respectable (con John Mayer), Around And Around e Gimme Shelter.

Tracklist:

1.          Get Off Of My Cloud
2.         The Last Time
3.         It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) 
4.         Paint It Black
5.         Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga
6.        Wild Horses
7.         Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr
8.        Dead Flowers
9.        Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
10.      Doom And Gloom
11.       One More Shot
12.      Miss You
13.      Honky Tonk Women 
14.      Band Introductions
15.      Before They Make Me Run 
16.      Happy
17.      Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
18.      Start Me Up 
19.      Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
20.     Brown Sugar
21.      Sympathy For the Devil
22.      You Can’t Always Get What You Want
23.     Jumpin’ Jack Flash
24.     (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

