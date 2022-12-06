The ROLLING STONES: esce il 10 febbraio l’album “GRRR Live!”, le hit della loro carriera in versione dal vivo

I Rolling Stones annunciano l’uscita di GRRR Live!, l’album con le hit della loro leggendaria carriera, in versione dal vivo. Sarà pubblicato il 10 febbraio 2023 su diversi formati: 3LP neri, 3LP rossi (esclusiva sullo shop online di Universal Music), 2CD, DVD + 2CD, Bluray + 2CD. Le versioni digitali e su Bluray includono l’audio in Dolby Atmos.

GRRR Live! contiene alcune delle più grandi canzoni di tutti i tempi tra cui It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

I Rolling Stones hanno celebrato il loro 60° anniversario di carriera nel 2012 & 2013 con il “50 & Counting Tour”, una serie di 30 spettacoli pensati per il Nord America e l’Europa. Il 15 dicembre 2012, la band è salita sul palco del Prudential Center del New Jersey (Newark) ed ha ospitato The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr e John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) e Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice).

È stato uno degli spettacoli più memorabili nella storia della band.

Il concerto è stato rieditato e l’audio è remixato. 3 brani dello spettacolo del 13 dicembre (sempre a Newark) saranno inoltre disponibili come bonus track su DVD e Bluray: Respectable (con John Mayer), Around And Around e Gimme Shelter.

Tracklist:

1. Get Off Of My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

6. Wild Horses

7. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. Dead Flowers

9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

15. Before They Make Me Run

16. Happy

17. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

18. Start Me Up

19. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

20. Brown Sugar

21. Sympathy For the Devil

22. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

23. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

24. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction