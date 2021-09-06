MOTÖRHEAD: esce il 29 ottobre la raccolta “Everything Louder Forever”

BMG pubblicherà il 29 ottobre 2021 una nuova raccolta dei leggendari MOTÖRHEAD.

“Everything Louder Forever” sarà pubblicato nei formati 2LP, 4LP e 2CD ed è già disponibile per il preorder a questo link assieme al merchandise dedicato, alcuni speciali bundle e un nuovo live video di “We Are Motörhead”.

Ordina la raccolta a questo link > https://amzn.to/2WWy0Vj

Forza della natura, energia, attitudine e la più rumorosa, sporca e cattiva band degli ultimi due secoli. Con la loro sonorità bastarda, una sinergia di rock, punk ed heavy metal, i Motörhead hanno subito trovato una posizione di risalto nel panorama musicale mondiale. Hanno cambiato la vita a milioni di persone, portando uno spirito e un approccio alla vita unico. Una band che non ha mai tolto il piede dall’acceleratore e che divenne leggenda.

CD 1

1. Overkill

2. We Are Motörhead

3. Snaggletooth

4. Rock It

5. Orgasmatron

6. Brotherhood Of Man

7. In The Name Of Tragedy

8. Bomber

9. Sacrifice

10. The Thousand Names Of God

11. Love For Sale

12. Killed By Death

13. I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)

14. Smiling Like A Killer

15. Sharpshooter

16. Queen Of The Damned

17. Keys To The Kingdom

18. Cradle To The Grave

19. Lost Johnny

20. The Game

CD2

1. Ace Of Spades

2. Burner

3. Stone Dead Forever

4. Bad Woman

5. Just Cos You Got The Power

6. Stay Out Of Jail

7. No Class

8. I Am The Sword

9. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

10. God Save The Queen

11. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

12. Iron Fist

13. Rock Out

14. Dirty Love

15. Shine

16. Overnight Sensation

17. On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

18. I Ain’t No Nice Guy

19. Sucker

20. 1916

21. Choking On Your Screams

22. Motörhead

