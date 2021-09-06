MOTÖRHEAD: esce il 29 ottobre la raccolta “Everything Louder Forever”

BMG pubblicherà il 29 ottobre 2021 una nuova raccolta dei leggendari MOTÖRHEAD.
“Everything Louder Forever” sarà pubblicato nei formati 2LP, 4LP e 2CD ed è già disponibile per il preorder a questo link assieme al merchandise dedicato, alcuni speciali bundle e un nuovo live video di “We Are Motörhead”.
Ordina la raccolta a questo link > https://amzn.to/2WWy0Vj
Forza della natura, energia, attitudine e la più rumorosa, sporca e cattiva band degli ultimi due secoli. Con la loro sonorità bastarda, una sinergia di rock, punk ed heavy metal, i Motörhead hanno subito trovato una posizione di risalto nel panorama musicale mondiale. Hanno cambiato la vita a milioni di persone, portando uno spirito e un approccio alla vita unico. Una band che non ha mai tolto il piede dall’acceleratore e che divenne leggenda.
CD 1
1. Overkill
2. We Are Motörhead
3. Snaggletooth
4. Rock It
5. Orgasmatron
6. Brotherhood Of Man
7. In The Name Of Tragedy
8. Bomber
9. Sacrifice
10. The Thousand Names Of God
11. Love For Sale
12. Killed By Death
13. I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)
14. Smiling Like A Killer
15. Sharpshooter
16. Queen Of The Damned
17. Keys To The Kingdom
18. Cradle To The Grave
19. Lost Johnny
20. The Game
CD2
1. Ace Of Spades
2. Burner
3. Stone Dead Forever
4. Bad Woman
5. Just Cos You Got The Power
6. Stay Out Of Jail
7. No Class
8. I Am The Sword
9. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
10. God Save The Queen
11. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
12. Iron Fist
13. Rock Out
14. Dirty Love
15. Shine
16. Overnight Sensation
17. On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
18. I Ain’t No Nice Guy
19. Sucker
20. 1916
21. Choking On Your Screams
22. Motörhead
