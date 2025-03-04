GREEN LUNG + UNTO OTHERS + Satan’s Satyrs: le foto e le scalette del concerto al Legend Club di Milano

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti



I Green Lung e gli Unto Others hanno fatta tappa a Milano al Legend Club. I due gruppi, tra le band di punta dello stoner rock, stanno condividendo i palchi d’Europa per la tournée battezzata “Heathen Neverland Tour 2025“. In apertura di serata i Satan’s Satyrs.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Green Lung + Unto Others a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

UNTO OTHERS: la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Butterfly

Momma Likes the Door Closed

Nightfall

Fame

Jackie

Double Negative

Suicide Today

Raigeki

Why

It Doesn’t Really Matter

Can You Hear the Rain

Heroin

When Will God’s Work Be Done

Time Goes On

Flatline

Pet Sematary (Ramones cover)

Give Me to the Night

Dragon, Why Do You Cry?

GREEN LUNG: la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Woodland Rites Mountain Throne The Ritual Tree The Ancient Ways Templar Dawn Song of the Stones The Forest Church Hunters in the Sky Maxine (Witch Queen) Graveyard Sun

BIS