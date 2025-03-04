GREEN LUNG + UNTO OTHERS + Satan’s Satyrs: le foto e le scalette del concerto al Legend Club di Milano

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti
I Green Lung e gli Unto Others hanno fatta tappa a Milano al Legend Club. I due gruppi, tra le band di punta dello stoner rock, stanno condividendo i palchi d’Europa per la tournée battezzata “Heathen Neverland Tour 2025“. In apertura di serata i Satan’s Satyrs.
Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Green Lung + Unto Others a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).
UNTO OTHERS: la scaletta del concerto di Milano
Butterfly
Momma Likes the Door Closed
Nightfall
Fame
Jackie
Double Negative
Suicide Today
Raigeki
Why
It Doesn’t Really Matter
Can You Hear the Rain
Heroin
When Will God’s Work Be Done
Time Goes On
Flatline
Pet Sematary (Ramones cover)
Give Me to the Night
Dragon, Why Do You Cry?
GREEN LUNG: la scaletta del concerto di Milano
- Woodland Rites
- Mountain Throne
- The Ritual Tree
- The Ancient Ways
- Templar Dawn
- Song of the Stones
- The Forest Church
- Hunters in the Sky
- Maxine (Witch Queen)
- Graveyard Sun
BIS
- The Harrowing
- Old Gods
- Let the Devil In
- One for Sorrow