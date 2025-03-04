Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Reportage Live

GREEN LUNG + UNTO OTHERS + Satan’s Satyrs: le foto e le scalette del concerto al Legend Club di Milano

Published

Green Lung e Unto Others Concerto Milano 2025
Green Lung e Unto Others in concerto al Legend Club di Milano foto di Andrea Ripamonti per www.rockon.it

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

I Green Lung e gli Unto Others hanno fatta tappa a Milano al Legend Club. I due gruppi, tra le band di punta dello stoner rock, stanno condividendo i palchi d’Europa per la tournée battezzata “Heathen Neverland Tour 2025“. In apertura di serata i Satan’s Satyrs.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Green Lung + Unto Others a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

Green Lung

UNTO OTHERS: la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Butterfly
Momma Likes the Door Closed
Nightfall
Fame
Jackie
Double Negative
Suicide Today
Raigeki
Why
It Doesn’t Really Matter
Can You Hear the Rain
Heroin
When Will God’s Work Be Done
Time Goes On
Flatline
Pet Sematary (Ramones cover)
Give Me to the Night
Dragon, Why Do You Cry?

GREEN LUNG: la scaletta del concerto di Milano

  1. Woodland Rites
  2. Mountain Throne
  3. The Ritual Tree
  4. The Ancient Ways
  5. Templar Dawn
  6. Song of the Stones
  7. The Forest Church
  8. Hunters in the Sky
  9. Maxine (Witch Queen)
  10. Graveyard Sun

BIS

  1. The Harrowing
  2. Old Gods
  3. Let the Devil In
  4. One for Sorrow

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Prima di tutto fotografo

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

Scopri anche...

Alex Warren Concerto Milan 2025 Alex Warren Concerto Milan 2025

Reportage Live

ALEX WARREN + Michael Sanzone: le foto e la scaletta del concerto ai Magazzini Generali di Milano

Il giovane talento Alex Warren è arrivato in Italia con un unico appuntamento del tour Cheaper than Therapy

16 ore ago
Till Lindemann Till Lindemann

Concerti

TILL LINDEMANN: il cantante dei Rammstein in concerto il 12 dicembre a Milano

TILL LINDEMANN annuncia un’altra data in Italia nel 2025. L’artista tedesco si esibirà all’Alcatraz di Milano venerdì 12 dicembre per l’unico appuntamento nazionale del Meine Welt Tour. In apertura...

3 giorni ago
Julie concerto ARCI Bellezza Milano 2025 Julie concerto ARCI Bellezza Milano 2025

Reportage Live

JULIE + Robber Robber: le foto e la scaletta del concerto all’ARCI Bellezza di Milano

Foto di Katarina Dzolic I Julie sono tre giovani di Orange County appena usciti dall’adolescenza: un mix artistico di shoegaze, art rock e grunge,...

5 giorni ago

Reportage Live

OKGIORGIO: le foto del concerto ai Magazzini Generali di Milano

okgiorgio arriva a Milano con il suo okitalia Tour

6 giorni ago