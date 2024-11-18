VOLA + The Intersphere + Charlotte Wessels: le foto e la scaletta del concerto al Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda

Foto di Alessia Belotti



I VOLA son tornati in Italia con una data esclusiva del loro “Friend of a Phantom Europe 2024 Tour”. Ad aprire lo show della progressive metal band svedese, due special guest d’eccezione: Charlotte Wessels, cantante olandese ex-voce dei Delain, ed i The Interspher, quartetto tedesco alternative dalle sonorità epiche ed esplosive!

“Friend of a Phantom” il nuovo album dei Vola è uscito il primo di novembre 2024 su Mascot Records.

VOLA: la scaletta di Milano

I Don’t Know How We Got Here

We Will Not Disband

Stone Leader Falling Down

These Black Claws

Glass Mannequin

Alien Shivers

Gutter Moon

Break My Lying Tongue

Head Mounted Sideways

Cannibal

24 Light-Years

Starburn

Bleed Out

Paper Wolf

Straight Lines

BIS

Stray the Skies