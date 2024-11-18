Connect with us

Ciao, cosa stai cercando?

Reportage Live

VOLA + The Intersphere + Charlotte Wessels: le foto e la scaletta del concerto al Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda

Published

Vola al Live Club di Trezzo sull'Adda
Vola in concerto al Live Club di Trezzo sull'Adda foto di Alessia Belotti per www.rockon.it

Foto di Alessia Belotti

I VOLA son tornati in Italia con una data esclusiva del loro “Friend of a Phantom Europe 2024 Tour”. Ad aprire lo show della progressive metal band svedese, due special guest d’eccezione: Charlotte Wessels, cantante olandese ex-voce dei Delain, ed i The Interspher, quartetto tedesco alternative dalle sonorità epiche ed esplosive!
“Friend of a Phantom” il nuovo album dei Vola è uscito il primo di novembre 2024 su Mascot Records.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Vola a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

Vola

VOLA: la scaletta di Milano

I Don’t Know How We Got Here
We Will Not Disband
Stone Leader Falling Down
These Black Claws
Glass Mannequin
Alien Shivers
Gutter Moon
Break My Lying Tongue
Head Mounted Sideways
Cannibal
24 Light-Years
Starburn
Bleed Out
Paper Wolf
Straight Lines
BIS
Stray the Skies

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Scopri anche...

Reportage Live

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + WEDNESDAY 13: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Hardcore Superstar live al Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda, per una tappa dello “European Tour 2024”, accompagnati dai Wednesday 13

15 ore ago

Reportage Live

THE GHOST INSIDE + GIDEON: le foto e la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Grande performance sul palco del Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda per i Ghost Inside, accompaganti dai Gideon, che ne hanno aperto il concerto

02/11/2024
Tommy Karevik - Kamelot - Live Music Club - Awakening The World Tour 2024 Tommy Karevik - Kamelot - Live Music Club - Awakening The World Tour 2024

Reportage Live

KAMELOT + Blackbriar + Ad Infinutim + Frozen Crown: le foto e la scaletta del concerto al Live Music Club di Trezzo Sull’Adda

I Kamelot sono tornati in Italia con il loro nuovo tour "Awaken The World Tour 2024"

21/10/2024
Joel Ekelöf - Soen - Memorial Tour 2024 - Live Music Club - Italy Joel Ekelöf - Soen - Memorial Tour 2024 - Live Music Club - Italy

Reportage Live

SOEN + Oddland + Trope: foto e scaletta del concerto al Live Music Club di Trezzo Sull’Adda

I Soen si sono esibiti ieri sera a Milano per il secondo e ultimo concerto italiano del loro "Memorial Tour 2024"

12/10/2024