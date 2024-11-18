VOLA + The Intersphere + Charlotte Wessels: le foto e la scaletta del concerto al Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda

Foto di Alessia Belotti
I VOLA son tornati in Italia con una data esclusiva del loro “Friend of a Phantom Europe 2024 Tour”. Ad aprire lo show della progressive metal band svedese, due special guest d’eccezione: Charlotte Wessels, cantante olandese ex-voce dei Delain, ed i The Interspher, quartetto tedesco alternative dalle sonorità epiche ed esplosive!
“Friend of a Phantom” il nuovo album dei Vola è uscito il primo di novembre 2024 su Mascot Records.
Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei Vola a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).
VOLA: la scaletta di Milano
I Don’t Know How We Got Here
We Will Not Disband
Stone Leader Falling Down
These Black Claws
Glass Mannequin
Alien Shivers
Gutter Moon
Break My Lying Tongue
Head Mounted Sideways
Cannibal
24 Light-Years
Starburn
Bleed Out
Paper Wolf
Straight Lines
BIS
Stray the Skies