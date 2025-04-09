THE WOMBATS + Red Rum Club: le foto e la scaletta del concerto alla Columbiahalle di Berlino

Foto di Pier Paolo Campo
La Columbiahalle ha ospitato una delle serate più esplosive dell’anno, con i The Wombats che hanno fatto scatenare il pubblico berlinese, accompagnati dai travolgenti Red Rum Club.
La serata è iniziata alle 20:00 con i Red Rum Club, che hanno scaldato il pubblico con il loro indie-rock solare e la tromba in primo piano. Brani come “Eleanor”, “Angeline” e “Would You Rather Be Lonely?” hanno creato la perfetta atmosfera per l’arrivo dei protagonisti.
Alle 21:00, è stata la volta dei The Wombats, che hanno aperto con “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come”, dando subito ritmo ed energia a un set irresistibile, tra classici e novità.
THE WOMBATS: la scaletta del concerto di Berlino
- Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come
- Moving to New York
- Cheetah Tongue
- Techno Fan
- Kate Moss
- Ready for the High
- 1996 (fan choice over “Patricia the Stripper” & “Is This What It Feels Like to Feel Like This?” via email)
- Pink Lemonade
- I Love America and She Hates Me
- Kill the Director (with “Tales of Girls, Boys & Marsupials” intro)
- My Head Is Not My Friend
- Lethal Combination (Murph solo acoustic)
- Blood On the Hospital Floor
- Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)
- The World’s Not Out to Get Me, I Am
- Method to the Madness
- Lemon to a Knife Fight
- If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You
- Let’s Dance to Joy Division
BIS
- Can’t Say No
- Turn
- Greek Tragedy