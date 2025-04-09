Connect with us

THE WOMBATS + Red Rum Club: le foto e la scaletta del concerto alla Columbiahalle di Berlino

The Wombats e i Red Rum Club in concerto a Berlino

Published

The Wombats in concerto alla Columbiahalle di Berlino foto di Pier Paolo Campo per www.rockon.it
The Wombats in concerto alla Columbiahalle di Berlino foto di Pier Paolo Campo per www.rockon.it

Foto di Pier Paolo Campo

La Columbiahalle ha ospitato una delle serate più esplosive dell’anno, con i The Wombats che hanno fatto scatenare il pubblico berlinese, accompagnati dai travolgenti Red Rum Club.

La serata è iniziata alle 20:00 con i Red Rum Club, che hanno scaldato il pubblico con il loro indie-rock solare e la tromba in primo piano. Brani come “Eleanor”, “Angeline” e “Would You Rather Be Lonely?” hanno creato la perfetta atmosfera per l’arrivo dei protagonisti.

Alle 21:00, è stata la volta dei The Wombats, che hanno aperto con “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come”, dando subito ritmo ed energia a un set irresistibile, tra classici e novità.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei The Wombats in concerto a Berlino (oppure sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

The Wombats

THE WOMBATS: la scaletta del concerto di Berlino

  1. Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come
  2. Moving to New York
  3. Cheetah Tongue
  4. Techno Fan
  5. Kate Moss
  6. Ready for the High
  7. 1996 (fan choice over “Patricia the Stripper” & “Is This What It Feels Like to Feel Like This?” via email)
  8. Pink Lemonade
  9. I Love America and She Hates Me
  10. Kill the Director (with “Tales of Girls, Boys & Marsupials” intro)
  11. My Head Is Not My Friend
  12. Lethal Combination (Murph solo acoustic)
  13. Blood On the Hospital Floor
  14. Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)
  15. The World’s Not Out to Get Me, I Am
  16. Method to the Madness
  17. Lemon to a Knife Fight
  18. If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You
  19. Let’s Dance to Joy Division

BIS

  1. Can’t Say No
  2. Turn
  3. Greek Tragedy
