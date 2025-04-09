THE WOMBATS + Red Rum Club: le foto e la scaletta del concerto alla Columbiahalle di Berlino

Foto di Pier Paolo Campo

La Columbiahalle ha ospitato una delle serate più esplosive dell’anno, con i The Wombats che hanno fatto scatenare il pubblico berlinese, accompagnati dai travolgenti Red Rum Club.

La serata è iniziata alle 20:00 con i Red Rum Club, che hanno scaldato il pubblico con il loro indie-rock solare e la tromba in primo piano. Brani come “Eleanor”, “Angeline” e “Would You Rather Be Lonely?” hanno creato la perfetta atmosfera per l’arrivo dei protagonisti.

Alle 21:00, è stata la volta dei The Wombats, che hanno aperto con “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come”, dando subito ritmo ed energia a un set irresistibile, tra classici e novità.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto dei The Wombats in concerto a Berlino (oppure sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

THE WOMBATS: la scaletta del concerto di Berlino

Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come Moving to New York Cheetah Tongue Techno Fan Kate Moss Ready for the High 1996 (fan choice over “Patricia the Stripper” & “Is This What It Feels Like to Feel Like This?” via email) Pink Lemonade I Love America and She Hates Me Kill the Director (with “Tales of Girls, Boys & Marsupials” intro) My Head Is Not My Friend Lethal Combination (Murph solo acoustic) Blood On the Hospital Floor Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves) The World’s Not Out to Get Me, I Am Method to the Madness Lemon to a Knife Fight If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You Let’s Dance to Joy Division

BIS