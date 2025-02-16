Connect with us

PAIN + Oceans + Black Motel Six: foto del concerto al Legend Club di Milano

I Pain sono tornati in Italia per un’unica data del loro rinnovato “I AM on Tour 2025”

Published

Pain - Peter Tägtgren - I Am On Tour 2025 - Legend Club Milano

Foto di Luna La Chimia

I Pain, l’industrial metal band svedese nota per le sue performance ad alta energia, si sono esibiti ieri sera al Legend Club Milano.

“I AM ON TOUR 2025” – Il Tour Nei Club

I Pain sono tornati nuovamente in Italia con un rinnovato “I AM On Tour 2025”.
Peter, lo storico frontman del gruppo, aveva infatti promesso che lo spettacolo sarebbe stato presentato in una nuova forma.
Dopo essere stati nel nostro Paese nell’autunno del 2023 al Live Music Club di Trezzo, supportati da Ensiferum ed Eleine, questa volta si sono esibiti nella location più intima del Legend Club. Questa volta accompagnati dai romani Black Motel Six e dalla Modern Metal Band degli Oceans.

Oltre agli storici successi come “Shut Your Mouth”, l’amatissima “Same Old Song” e “Call Me”, sono stati proposti brani più recenti non inclusi nel precedente tour. Ad esempio, “I Just Dropped By”, “Don’t Wake The Dead”, “Go With The Flow” e “Push The Pusher”.

I Pain sono formati da: Peter Tägtgren alla voce e chitarra, Sebastian Tägtgren alla batteria, Jonathan Olsson al basso e Sebastian Svalland alla chitarra.

Insieme, hanno dato vita a un’esibizione ad alto impatto visivo grazie a tanti giochi di luci. Inoltre, la rinnovata scaletta ha fatto scatenare il pubblico presente.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto del concerto dei Pain a Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

Pain

PAIN – La Scaletta Del Concerto Di Milano


I Just Dropped By
End Of The Line
Call Me 1
Call Me 2
Zombie Slam
Suicide Machine
Push The Pusher
It’s Only Them
Go With The Flow
Same Old Song
Don’t Wake The Dead
Revolution
The Great Pretender
Party in My Head
Have A Drink On Me
Let Me Out
I’m Going In
Shut Your Mouth


