SOUTH PARK: esce il 18 aprile il box “South Park 25th Anniversary Concert”

Il 18 aprile 2025, Mercury Studios pubblicherà il Box 3LP del South Park 25th Anniversary Concert. Registrato in due serate, 9 e 10 agosto 2022, all’iconico Red Rocks Amphitheatre di Morrison in Colorado, questo concerto presenta le performance live dei creatori di ‘South Park’: Trey Parker e Matt Stone, insieme a Primus e Ween. È inclusa anche una speciale esibizione di “Closer to The Heart” con Geddy Lee e Alex Lifeson dei Rush.

Con le esibizioni tratte dalle scene più amate dai fan della serie TV, tra cui “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut”, “Team America: World Police” e “Cannibal! The Musical”, questo triplo LP mette in luce la creatività di Trey Parker e Matt Stone, sul palco insieme a Primus e Ween.

Pubblicato in aprile 2024 per il Record Store Day su vinile colorato, South Park 25th Anniversary Concert è stato tra i titoli più apprezzati. Questa nuova versione sarà stampata su triplo vinile nero.

Lato A:

There’s Magic Inside You – Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Here Come The Bastards – Primus & Ween

Uncle F**ker – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

Montage – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

Jackin’ It In San Diego – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

Lato B:

It’s Easy MMkay – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

South Park Themes – Les Claypool & Primus, Trey Parker, Matt Stone

Butters Theme Song / Robot Friend – Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Blame Canada – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

Lato C:

Closer To The Heart – Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson of Rush (con Primus & Matt Stone)

Colorado Farm – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

Gay Fish – Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Lato D:

The Mollusk – Ween

Tommy (Butters) The Cat – Primus, Matt Stone

Let’s Fighting Love – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

When I Was On Top Of You – Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Lato E:

Buckingham Green – Ween

The Ballad of Lemmiwinks – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

Kyle’s Mom’s a Bitch – Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Lato F:

What Would Brian Boitano Do? – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

Boogers & Cum – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)

America, F**k Yeah / America Medley – Trey Parker & Matt Stone (con Primus & Ween)