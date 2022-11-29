Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Festival

PINKPOP Festival 2023: dal 16 al 18 giugno a Landgraaf (Olanda)

Published

Sono in vendita i biglietti per la 52a edizione di Pinkpop che si svolgerà venerdì 16, sabato 17 e domenica 18 giugno 2023 a Landgraaf in Olanda.

I biglietti si trovano a questo link > ticketmaster.nl/artist/pinkpop-tickets/

La line up prevede

Venerdi
P!NK
Editors
The War On Drugs
e ancora Niall Horan, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, Electric Callboy, The Hu e…

Sabato
Robbie Williams
Queens of the Stone Age
The Script
The Black Keys
Hollywood Vampires
Disturbed
e tanti altri…

Domenica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Machine Gun Kelly
OneRepublic
Tash Sultana
DI-RECT
e tanti altri…

Ellie Goulding
Hollywood Vampires
One Republic
QOTSA
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Robbie Williams
Editors
Machine Gun Kelly
the Lumineers

Foto di Roberto Finizio

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Il percorso di Roberto Finizio si sviluppa sotto una nuova luce a partire dal 2009, anno in cui passa dal praticare la fotografia come passione al farla diventare una professione. Dopo gli studi per affinare le proprie conoscenze tecniche, decide quindi di unire tra loro i suoi più grandi interessi: la musica ed il teatro. È così che inizialmente si dedica alla fotografia live, attività che gli permette di catturare con la sua Canon alcuni tra i più grandi artisti del panorama italiano ed internazionale. Col tempo sceglie tuttavia di ampliare i propri orizzonti, ed inizia così a lavorare anche nel settore sportivo ed in quello pubblicitario come fotografo di still life.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Scopri anche...

Concerti

THE LUMINEERS a giugno in concerto a Milano, Roma, Ferrara e Macerata

THE LUMINEERS, la band nominata due volte ai GRAMMY® Award, faranno tappa in Italia con il loro “Brightside World Tour 2023”. Il loro coinvolgente...

07/11/2022

Concerti

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES: la band di Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp e Joe Perry in concerto il 2 Luglio a Marostica (VI)

Il supergruppo Hollywood Vampires torna in Italia con un concerto a Marostica: Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry e Tommy Henriksen di scena il...

07/11/2022

Concerti

ONE REPUBLIC a Luglio in concerto a Roma, Napoli, Mantova e Lucca

Gli OneRepublic, la band dei record che ha collezionato oltre 38 miliardi di stream e 20 dischi di platino in Italia, torneranno a esibirsi live in Italia...

28/10/2022

Reportage Live

EDITORS live a Bologna: in bilico tra rock ed elettronica

La seconda data italiana conferma il successo post-industriale del nuovo disco della band inglese.

22/10/2022