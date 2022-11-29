PINKPOP Festival 2023: dal 16 al 18 giugno a Landgraaf (Olanda)

Sono in vendita i biglietti per la 52a edizione di Pinkpop che si svolgerà venerdì 16, sabato 17 e domenica 18 giugno 2023 a Landgraaf in Olanda.
I biglietti si trovano a questo link > ticketmaster.nl/artist/pinkpop-tickets/
La line up prevede
Venerdi
P!NK
Editors
The War On Drugs
e ancora Niall Horan, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, Electric Callboy, The Hu e…
Sabato
Robbie Williams
Queens of the Stone Age
The Script
The Black Keys
Hollywood Vampires
Disturbed
e tanti altri…
Domenica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Machine Gun Kelly
OneRepublic
Tash Sultana
DI-RECT
e tanti altri…
Foto di Roberto Finizio