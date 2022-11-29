PINKPOP Festival 2023: dal 16 al 18 giugno a Landgraaf (Olanda)

Sono in vendita i biglietti per la 52a edizione di Pinkpop che si svolgerà venerdì 16, sabato 17 e domenica 18 giugno 2023 a Landgraaf in Olanda.

I biglietti si trovano a questo link > ticketmaster.nl/artist/pinkpop-tickets/

La line up prevede

Venerdi

P!NK

Editors

The War On Drugs

e ancora Niall Horan, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, Electric Callboy, The Hu e…

Sabato

Robbie Williams

Queens of the Stone Age

The Script

The Black Keys

Hollywood Vampires

Disturbed

e tanti altri…

Domenica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Machine Gun Kelly

OneRepublic

Tash Sultana

DI-RECT

e tanti altri…

Foto di Roberto Finizio