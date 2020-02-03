GLORYHAMMER + Nekrogoblikon + Wind Rose : fotografie e scaletta del concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti
Sul palco dell’Alcatraz sono andate in scena band di caratura e fama diffuse nel mondo del symphonic/power metal, in ordine di apparizone si sono esibiti quindi i Wind Rose, i Nekrogoblikon e gli headliner Gloryhammer.
Serata quindi densa di musica e divertimento, epiche composizioni, costumi e performance sopra le righe ed evocative che hanno fatto saltare, cantare e svagare il pubblico che ha persino spinto gli organizzatori a spostare il concerto dal Legend Club all’Alcatraz per poter rispondere alla grande affluenza e richiesta per la data di ieri sera.
GLORYHAMMER: la setlist del concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano
Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath
The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)
Gloryhammer
Angus McFife
Magic Dragon
The Land of Unicorns
Questlords of Inverness, Ride to the Galactic Fortress!
I Am a Real Hootsman
The Hollywood Hootsman
Goblin King of the Darkstorm Galaxy
Legend of the Astral Hammer
Masters of the Galaxy
Hootsforce
Infernus Ad Astra
Rise of the Chaos Wizards
univers
The Unicorn Invasion of Dundee
The National Anthem Of Unst
