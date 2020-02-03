GLORYHAMMER + Nekrogoblikon + Wind Rose : fotografie e scaletta del concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

Sul palco dell’Alcatraz sono andate in scena band di caratura e fama diffuse nel mondo del symphonic/power metal, in ordine di apparizone si sono esibiti quindi i Wind Rose, i Nekrogoblikon e gli headliner Gloryhammer.

Serata quindi densa di musica e divertimento, epiche composizioni, costumi e performance sopra le righe ed evocative che hanno fatto saltare, cantare e svagare il pubblico che ha persino spinto gli organizzatori a spostare il concerto dal Legend Club all’Alcatraz per poter rispondere alla grande affluenza e richiesta per la data di ieri sera.

GLORYHAMMER: la setlist del concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano

Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath

The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)

Gloryhammer

Angus McFife

Magic Dragon

The Land of Unicorns

Questlords of Inverness, Ride to the Galactic Fortress!

I Am a Real Hootsman

The Hollywood Hootsman

Goblin King of the Darkstorm Galaxy

Legend of the Astral Hammer

Masters of the Galaxy

Hootsforce

Infernus Ad Astra

Rise of the Chaos Wizards

The Unicorn Invasion of Dundee

The National Anthem Of Unst