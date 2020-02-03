GLORYHAMMER + Nekrogoblikon + Wind Rose : fotografie e scaletta del concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano

By on in Reportage Live

Gloryhammer

Foto di Andrea Ripamonti

Sul palco dell’Alcatraz sono andate in scena band di caratura e fama diffuse nel mondo del symphonic/power metal, in ordine di apparizone si sono esibiti quindi i Wind Rose, i Nekrogoblikon e gli headliner Gloryhammer.

Serata quindi densa di musica e divertimento, epiche composizioni, costumi e performance sopra le righe ed evocative che hanno fatto saltare, cantare e svagare il pubblico che ha persino spinto gli organizzatori a spostare il concerto dal Legend Club all’Alcatraz per poter rispondere alla grande affluenza e richiesta per la data di ieri sera.

Clicca qui per vedere le foto Gloryhammer + Nekrogoblikon + Wind Rose all’Alcatraz di Milano (o sfoglia la gallery qui sotto).

Gloryhammer

GLORYHAMMER: la setlist del concerto all’Alcatraz di Milano

Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath
The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)
Gloryhammer
Angus McFife
Magic Dragon
The Land of Unicorns
Questlords of Inverness, Ride to the Galactic Fortress!
I Am a Real Hootsman
The Hollywood Hootsman
Goblin King of the Darkstorm Galaxy
Legend of the Astral Hammer
Masters of the Galaxy
Hootsforce
Hootsforce

Infernus Ad Astra
Rise of the Chaos Wizards
univers
The Unicorn Invasion of Dundee
The National Anthem Of Unst

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.