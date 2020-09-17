Little Brother Eli: guarda in anteprima il video “Oops”

Il 18 settembre 2020 esce sulle piattaforme streaming , negli store digitali e nelle radio italiane , “OOPS”, il nuovo singolo della band inglese Little Brother Eli.

Originari di Oxford, città dove vivono e compongono la loro musica, i Little Brother Eli si sono formati nel 2013 e nella loro musica riescono a miscelare Rock , disco e suoni elettronici con beat HipHop.

Tra i vari riconoscimenti ricevuti: “Best of British unsigned act” , “Band of the year“ per Meridian FM (UK); le loro canzoni sono state trasmesse da BBC Radio 2 , BBC 6 Music e BBC Introducing.

Il nuovo singolo “Oops” è un richiamo a i pezzi di vendetta amorosa di Eamon e Frankee , visti da un diverso punto di vista, il testo parte infatti dalla visione di chi, ancora infatuato, cerca disperatamente di far diventare una relazione più di ciò che è in realtà, e ne rimane schiacciato ancora una volta.

Quando sono nati i Little Brother Eli? Dove sono ora?

Siamo una band dal 2013, ci siamo trovati perché eravamo quattro amici di Oxford che suonavano Dark Disco!

Da dove viene il nome “Little Brother Eli”?

Viene dal film di Daniel Day Lewis “There Will Be Blood” e – occhio allo spoiler – Eli è uno dei personaggi che nel film fa una brutta fine….

Oops è il vostro singolo. Qual è il messaggio di questo brano? L’avete scritta tutti insieme o è legata alla storia personale di qualcuno di voi?

Abbiamo scritto Oops come una sorta di ritorno al passato, ai brani di Eamon e Frankee – con le loro canzoni di rappresaglia, ma da un altro punto di vista. Quindi “Oops” è fondamentalmente una risposta diretta a Britney Spears che in “Oops! …I did it again “ l’ha fatto di nuovo… !!

TESTO BRANO

I think I fell too fast,

Worried that time’s not gonna last. He ain’t on my side

So I say bye bye

I think you came to me,

From out of space or once in dream. I fell for you, now I cry boo hoo.

I love it, and I hate it,

These stupid games you make me play I wonder and you wander,

Around my head.

I say Oops when you break my heart

I say sorry but your games are tearing me apart Get out of mind, I feel your skin

I wonder honey, does it feel good?

When you break my heart, my heart.

So you lost all your senses,

Not so innocent, I’m to sensitive

If it’s a crush, my hearts not tough enough. So you’ve got rules to teach,

Nothing, it seems, is out of your reach.Well here’s to hoping,

That your heart starts to open.

I love it, and I hate it,

These stupid games you make me play I wonder and you wander,

Around my head.

I say Oops when you break my heart

I say sorry but your games are tearing me apart Get out of mind, I feel your skin

I wonder honey, does it feel good?

When you break my heart.

Do you feel sorry when I get to the worst part? Does it feel good?

When you break my heart, my heart.

Now that the wind’s changed…Maybe it’s best if it’s left in the bedMaybe my hope is broken

I want to feel better

So I start to forget her.

I say Oops when you break my heart

I say sorry but your games are tearing me apart Get out of mind, I feel your skin

I wonder honey, does it feel good?

When you break my heart, my heart.

Do you feel sorry when I get to the worst part? Does it feel good?

When you break my heart, my heart, my heart.