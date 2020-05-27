THE PRETTY RECKLESS: ascolta il nuovo singolo “Death By Rock And Roll”

I THE PRETTY RECKLESS hanno recentemente annunciato di esser entrati a far parte del roster di Century Media Records.

La band capitanata da Taylor Momsen è lieta di presentare il nuovo singolo “Death By Rock And Roll”, title-track del nuovo album. Il brano è attualmente disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e streaming.

Il commento di Taylor Momsen: “Il nuovo album può essere considerato come una rinascita e il primo singolo ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ rappresenta la mia salvezza personale raggiunta grazie al mio genere musicale preferito. Il rock è libertà e questa canzone parla di come vivere la nostra vita come più ci piace.”

Since forming in 2009, The Pretty Reckless has quietly made history. Sold out shows, Gold albums, and fiercely claiming their place at the forefront of modern rock music. The group’s 2010 debut, ‘Light Me Up’, ignited this rise. It was 2014’s ‘Going to Hell’ however, that set the whole genre ablaze. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, spawning three #1 hits—the gold-certified “Heaven Knows” (the biggest rock song of 2014), “Fucked Up World,” and “Follow Me Down” — a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984. Their third opus ‘ Who You Selling For’ boasted a diverse set of standout tracks, including “Oh My God”, ” Back To The River”, and “Take Me Down”. It also garnered praise from Vogue, Nylon, and Billboard. Along the way, the group toured with the likes of Soundgarden and Guns N’ Roses and tallied half-a-billion streams. They maintain their place as rock outliers and leaders in 2020.