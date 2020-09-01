TEARS FOR FEARS: 30 anni di “The Seeds Of Love”, esce il 9 ottobre un esclusivo cofanetto

A più di trent’anni dall’uscita, il terzo album di Tears For Fears, “The Seeds Of Love”, ha assunto uno status quasi mitico, per la sua ambizione, la sua musicalità senza tempo e per il fatto che ci sono voluti più di quattro anni per registrarlo (clicca qui per pre-ordinare il disco su Amazon).

L’album continua a stupire gli appassionati di musica e gli audiofili di tutto il mondo per la sua profondità e pura audacia, motivo per cui non sembrano realmente passati tre decenni dalla pubblicazione. Come ha dichiarato Roland Orzabal, “Di tutti i nostri album, probabilmente lo metterei al primo posto. Penso che abbia sorpreso molte persone, anche molti dei nostri colleghi”. Curt Smith ha invece affermato: “I brani che mi piacevano allora, mi piacciono ancora adesso.”Woman in Chains”,”Badman’s Song”,”Sowing the Seeds of Love” e “Advice For The Young At Heart” sono ancora attualissimi, sono brani che suoniamo ancora oggi nei nostri concerti.”

Il box set super deluxe contiene quattro CD e un Blu-Ray Audio e racconta appieno la storia di come è nato questo straordinario album. Il box include 22 brani inediti tratti dalle demo session, jam live, registrazioni in studio ed una serie di b-side e rari mix. Tra gli highlight le versioni demo di “Advice For The Young At Heart” con Roland Orzabal voce solista e “Rhythm of Life”, brano che non venne poi incluso in “The Seeds of Love” e donato ad Oleta Adams per il suo album “Circle of One”. Il Blu-ray contiene inoltre uno straordinario mix 5.1 dello realizzato da Steven Wilson.

Dopo le il grande successo di “Songs From The Big Chair“, le prime session di registrazione per “The Seeds Of Love” ebbero inizio durante il tour della band nel 1985. Nel corso dei quattro anni successivi, Roland e Curt avrebbero lavorato con vari produttori, ingegneri del suono e diversi musicisti prima di decidere di produrre l’album da soli avvalendosi della collaborazione di Dave Bascombe, sound engineer di “Songs From The Big Chair”.

Un personaggio chiave nella realizzazione dell’album fu la pianista e cantante Oleta Adams, che Roland e Curt avevano casualmente conosciuto vedendola suonare nel bar del loro hotel in una tappa del tour del 1985. Oleta si unì alle session di registrazione all’inizio del 1988 insieme a musicisti di livello mondiale come il batterista Manu Katché e il bassista Pino Palladino; la Adams avrebbe poi avuto un ruolo importantissimo in canzoni come “Woman In Chains” e “Badman’s Song”. Queste session del 1988 sono forse i momenti inediti più affascinanti del cofanetto. Queste jam furono incise nello studio londinese Townhouse ed il quarto disco contiene circa 30 minuti scelti da oltre 24 ore di live session in studio, esattamente come furono registrate all’epoca, complete di dialoghi tra i musicisti e senza alcuna sovraincisione. Queste jam includono versioni molto diverse rispetto alle originali di “Woman in Chains”, “Badman’s Song”, “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World” e “Rhythm of Life”.

Sebbene il duo fu soddisfatto da queste session, ci volle un ulteriore anno di altre registrazioni, sovraincisioni, editing e missaggi, prima che il mix definitivo fosse terminato a New York nell’estate del 1989.

Tutti gli sforzi necessari per la realizzazione di “The Seeds Of Love” vennero sicuramente ripagati tanto che oggi è considerato un vero grande classico insieme ad album come “Spirit Of Eden” dei Talk Talk. “The Seeds Of Love” fu pubblicato negli anni ’80, ma rimane tutt’altro che un “album degli anni ’80”.

THE SEEDS OF LOVE SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING

CD 1 – ORIGINAL ALBUM

NEW REMASTER BY ANDREW WALTER AT ABBEY ROAD

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26

CD 2 – THE SUN

45’s AND B-SIDES

01. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – 7″ Version: 5:43

02. Tears Roll Down: 3:16

03. Woman In Chains – 7″ Version: 5:28

04. Always In The Past: 4:38

05. My Life In The Suicide Ranks: 4:32

06. Woman In Chains – Instrumental: 6:30

07. Advice For The Young At Heart – 7″ Version: 4:49

08. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Instrumental: 4:18

09. Music For Tables: 3:32

10. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix One: 6:22

11. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix Two: 5:55

12. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – US Radio Edit: 4:04

13. Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 1: 4:42

14. Advice For The Young At Heart – Italian Radio Edit: 3:40

15. Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version: 5:40

16. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams: 4:17

CD 3 – THE MOON

RADIO EDITS AND EARLY MIXES

01. Year Of The Knife – Overture: 1:47

02. Year Of The Knife – Early Mix – Instrumental: 8:50

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Alternate Mix: 7:22

04. Tears Roll Down – Alternate Mix: 4:07

05. Year Of The Knife – Steve Chase 7″ Remix: 4.29

06. Badman’s Song – Early Mix: 7:56

07. Advice For The Young At Heart – Instrumental: 4:56

08. Year Of The Knife – The Mix: 06:55

09. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams – Mix One Edit: 3:43

10. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Early Mix – Instrumental: 6:40

11. Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 2: 4:19

12. Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version – Instrumental: 5:40

13. Famous Last Words – French Radio Edit: 3:07

14. Woman In Chains – Reprise: 6:39

CD 4 – THE WIND

DEMOS, DIVERSIONS AND JAMS

01. Rhythm Of Life – Demo: 5:12

02. Advice For The Young At Heart – Demo: 4:52

03. Swords And Knives – Demo: 3:51

04. Famous Last Words – Demo: 4:12

05. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Demo – Instrumental: 6:06

06. Badman’s Song – Langer / Winstanley Version – Instrumental: 7:30

07. Woman In Chains – Townhouse Jam: 7:06

08. Broken – Townhouse Jam: 1:37 Tears For Fears

09. Rhythm Of Life – Townhouse Jam: 3:09

10. Badman’s Song – Townhouse Jam: 8:17

11. Badman’s Song – Reprise – Townhouse Jam: 2:50

12. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World – Townhouse Jam: 9:09

BLU RAY – THE RAIN

ORIGINAL ALBUM MIX, NEW REMASTER & STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31 (Original album master)

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32 (Original album master)

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 (Original album master)

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50 (Original album master)

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (Original album master)

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12 (Original album master)

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08 (Original album master)

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26 (Original album master)

09. Woman In Chains: 6:30 􏰁(New remaster)

10. Badman’s Song: 8:32 (New remaster)

11. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 (New remaster)

12. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55 (New remaster)

13. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (New remaster)

14. Swords And Knives: 6:20􏰁 (New remaster)

15. Year Of The Knife: 6:55 􏰁 (New remaster)

16. Famous Last Words: 4:11 􏰁(New remaster)

STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01. Woman In Chains: 6:30

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:20

07. Year Of The Knife: 6:55

08. Famous Last Words: 4:11

THE SEEDS OF LOVE DELUXE 2CD TRACKLISTING

