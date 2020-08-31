METALLICA&San Francisco Symphony: è uscito il live album e documentario “S&M2”

I concerti dei Metallica e della San Francisco Symphony del 6 e 8 settembre 2019, S&M2, sono stati dei momenti storici sotto vari punti di vista: hanno inaugurato il Chase Center di San Francisco, hanno riunito la band e la San Francisco Symphony per la prima volta dopo le esibizioni del 1999, immortalate nell’album S&M vincitore di un Grammy, e hanno dato il via alle interpretazioni sinfoniche di canzoni scritte e pubblicate dopo gli spettacoli originali S&M.

Il 28 agosto, gli spettacoli dello scorso settembre rivivono ancora una volta con l’uscita di Metallica e San Francisco Symphony: S&M2. L’album sarà disponibile in un’incredibile varietà di formati, che vanno dall’ album digitale, alle versioni 4LP, 2CD, DVD e Blu-ray, a un’edizione limitata, Deluxe box, che contiene 4 vinile a colori + 2CD + Blu-ray con spartiti, plettri per chitarra, poster e altro ancora. Inoltre sul sito ufficiale della band (Metallica.com) sarà disponibile l’esclusiva Super Deluxe Box, versione limitata a 500 copie, ognuna con gli spartiti reali utilizzati dalla San Francisco Symphony durante gli spettacoli e firmati a mano da tutti e quattro i membri della band (oltre ad includere tutto il materiale della Deluxe Box).

Prodotto da Greg Fidelman con James Hetfield e Lars Ulrich, S&M2 contiene più di due ore e mezza musica dal vivo dove James, Lars, Kirk Hammett e Robert Trujillo suonano insieme alla SF Symphony, diretta da Edwin Outwater.

METALLICA – S&M2 – Formati

– Deluxe Box (limited edition 4LP color vinyl, exclusive photobook, 2CDs, Blu-ray, sheet music, five guitar picks, poster, download card)

– Super Deluxe Box (all of the above + original sheet music signed by the band. Limited to 500 via Metallica.com)

– Black 4LP set w/photobook and download card

– Color 4LP set w/photobook and download card (exclusive to indie retail + Metallica.com)

– 2CD set w/36-page booklet

– 2CD/Blu-ray set w/36-page booklet

– 2CD/DVD set w/36-page booklet

– Blu-Ray

– DVD

– Digital Album

– Digital Movie

METALLICA – S&M2 – Tracklist

CD 1

1 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

2 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

4 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

5 The Memory Remains (Live)

6 Confusion (Live)

7 Moth Into Flame (Live)

8 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

9 No Leaf Clover (Live)

10 Halo on Fire (Live)

CD 2

1 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

5 The Unforgiven III (Live)

6 All Within My Hands (Live)

7 (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)

8 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

9 One (Live)

10 Master of Puppets (Live)

11 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

12 Enter Sandman (Live)

DVD / BLU-RAY

1 Menu (features “Moth Into Flame”)

2 Intro (features “Wherever I May Roam” and “All Within My Hands”)

3 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

4 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

5 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

6 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

7 The Memory Remains (Live)

8 Confusion (Live)

9 Moth Into Flame (Live)

10 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

11 No Leaf Clover (Live)

12 Halo on Fire (Live)

13 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

14 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

15 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

16 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

17 The Unforgiven III (Live)

18 All Within My Hands (Live)

19 (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live)

20 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

21 One (Live)

22 Master of Puppets (Live)

23 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

23 Enter Sandman (Live)

24 Credits

25 Behind the Scenes: Making of the Show

26 All Within My Hands Promo

