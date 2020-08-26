LINKIN PARK: esce il 9 ottobre l’edizione speciale per i 20 anni di “Hybrid Theory”

Il 13 agosto 2020 i Linkin Park hanno annunciato una riedizione del primo album Hybrid Theory atta a celebrare i vent’anni dalla sua pubblicazione e prevista per il 9 ottobre dello stesso anno.

In contemporanea all’annuncio è stato reso disponibile per l’ascolto il brano inedito She Couldn’t, tratto dalle sessioni di tale disco e originariamente trapelata in rete durante il 2009.

Il disco verrà venduto nelle seguenti versioni:

– Vinyl Deluxe Box Set €70.99

– Deluxe 2CD €19.99

– Digital Download €59.99

– Super Deluxe Box Set €194.99

Questo il contenuto del Super Deluxe Box Set

5 CDs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. B-Side Rarities – 12 track compilation of rare B-sides

4. LPU Rarities – 18 tracks previously released to Linkin Park Underground members only

5. Forgotten Demos – 12 previously unreleased tracks

3 DVDs

1. “FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL”

2. “PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002” and “THE SEQUEL TO THE DVD WITH THE WORST NAME WE’VE EVER COME UP WITH”

3. “THE FILLMORE 2001” (San Francisco) and “ROCK AM RING 2001” (Germany)

3 Albums on 4 LPs

1. Hybrid Theory – (1 LP)

2. Reanimation – (2 LP)

3. Hybrid Theory EP- 6 track LP, etching on side 2 (1 LP) available on vinyl for the first time ever.

Cassette – Reproduction of original 2-track Street Team Sampler

80-page book

Folded 18”x24” poster of Chester Bennington

3 Lithos featuring new artwork from Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda and Frank Maddocks

Download card of all audio included in the Super Deluxe Box Set

Track Listing

Hybrid Theory:

Papercut

One Step Closer

With You

Points of Authority

Crawling

Runaway

By Myself

In the End

A Place for My Head

Forgotten

Cure for the Itch

Pushing Me Away

Reanimation:

Opening

Pts. OF. Athrty

Enth E Nd

[Chali}

Frgt/10

P5hng Me A*wy

Plc.4 Mie Haed

X-Ecutioner Style

H! Vltg3

[Riff Raff]

Wth>You

Ntr\Mssion

Ppr: Kut

Rnw@y

My<Dsmber

[Stef]

By_Myslf

Kyur4 th Ich

1Stp Klosr

Krwling

Hybrid Theory EP:

Carousel

Technique (Short)

Step Up

And One

High Voltage

Part of Me

B-Side Rarities:

One Step Closer (Rock Mix)

It’s Goin’ Down (The X-ecutioners feat Mike Shinoda & Mr. Hahn)

Papercut (Live from the BBC)

In the End (Live BBC Radio One)

Points of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)

High Voltage

Step Up (1999 Demo)

My December

A Place for My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

Points of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)

LPU Rarities:

In the End (Demo)

Dedicated (1999 Demo)

With You (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

High Voltage (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

Points of Authority (Demo)

Stick and Move (“Runaway” Demo 1998)

Esaul (A Place for My Head Demo)

Oh No (Points of Authority Demo)

Slip (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)

Grr (1999 Demo)

So Far Away (Unreleased 1998)

Coal (Unreleased Demo 1997)

Forgotten (Demo)

Sad (“By Myself” Demo 1999)

Hurry (1999 Demo)

Blue (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)

Chair (1999 “Part of Me” Demo)

Pts.Of.Athrty (Crystal Method Remix)

Forgotten Demos:

Dialate (Xero Demo)

Pictureboard Demo

She Couldn’t Demo

Could Have Been Demo

Reading My Eyes (Xero Demo)

Rhinestone (Xero Demo)

Esaul (Xero Demo)

Stick N Move Demo

Carousel Demo

Points of Authority Demo

Crawling Demo

SuperXero (By Myself Demo)