LINKIN PARK: esce il 9 ottobre l’edizione speciale per i 20 anni di “Hybrid Theory”

Il 13 agosto 2020 i Linkin Park hanno annunciato una riedizione del primo album Hybrid Theory atta a celebrare i vent’anni dalla sua pubblicazione e prevista per il 9 ottobre dello stesso anno.
In contemporanea all’annuncio è stato reso disponibile per l’ascolto il brano inedito She Couldn’t, tratto dalle sessioni di tale disco e originariamente trapelata in rete durante il 2009.
Il disco verrà venduto nelle seguenti versioni:
– Vinyl Deluxe Box Set €70.99
– Deluxe 2CD €19.99
– Digital Download €59.99
– Super Deluxe Box Set €194.99
Questo il contenuto del Super Deluxe Box Set
5 CDs
1. Hybrid Theory
2. Reanimation
3. B-Side Rarities – 12 track compilation of rare B-sides
4. LPU Rarities – 18 tracks previously released to Linkin Park Underground members only
5. Forgotten Demos – 12 previously unreleased tracks
3 DVDs
1. “FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL”
2. “PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002” and “THE SEQUEL TO THE DVD WITH THE WORST NAME WE’VE EVER COME UP WITH”
3. “THE FILLMORE 2001” (San Francisco) and “ROCK AM RING 2001” (Germany)
3 Albums on 4 LPs
1. Hybrid Theory – (1 LP)
2. Reanimation – (2 LP)
3. Hybrid Theory EP- 6 track LP, etching on side 2 (1 LP) available on vinyl for the first time ever.
Cassette – Reproduction of original 2-track Street Team Sampler
80-page book
Folded 18”x24” poster of Chester Bennington
3 Lithos featuring new artwork from Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda and Frank Maddocks
Download card of all audio included in the Super Deluxe Box Set
Track Listing
Hybrid Theory:
Papercut
One Step Closer
With You
Points of Authority
Crawling
Runaway
By Myself
In the End
A Place for My Head
Forgotten
Cure for the Itch
Pushing Me Away
Reanimation:
Opening
Pts. OF. Athrty
Enth E Nd
[Chali}
Frgt/10
P5hng Me A*wy
Plc.4 Mie Haed
X-Ecutioner Style
H! Vltg3
[Riff Raff]
Wth>You
Ntr\Mssion
Ppr: Kut
Rnw@y
My<Dsmber
[Stef]
By_Myslf
Kyur4 th Ich
1Stp Klosr
Krwling
Hybrid Theory EP:
Carousel
Technique (Short)
Step Up
And One
High Voltage
Part of Me
B-Side Rarities:
One Step Closer (Rock Mix)
It’s Goin’ Down (The X-ecutioners feat Mike Shinoda & Mr. Hahn)
Papercut (Live from the BBC)
In the End (Live BBC Radio One)
Points of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)
High Voltage
Step Up (1999 Demo)
My December
A Place for My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Points of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)
LPU Rarities:
In the End (Demo)
Dedicated (1999 Demo)
With You (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
High Voltage (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
Points of Authority (Demo)
Stick and Move (“Runaway” Demo 1998)
Esaul (A Place for My Head Demo)
Oh No (Points of Authority Demo)
Slip (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
Grr (1999 Demo)
So Far Away (Unreleased 1998)
Coal (Unreleased Demo 1997)
Forgotten (Demo)
Sad (“By Myself” Demo 1999)
Hurry (1999 Demo)
Blue (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
Chair (1999 “Part of Me” Demo)
Pts.Of.Athrty (Crystal Method Remix)
Forgotten Demos:
Dialate (Xero Demo)
Pictureboard Demo
She Couldn’t Demo
Could Have Been Demo
Reading My Eyes (Xero Demo)
Rhinestone (Xero Demo)
Esaul (Xero Demo)
Stick N Move Demo
Carousel Demo
Points of Authority Demo
Crawling Demo
SuperXero (By Myself Demo)
