GORILLAZ: esce il 23 ottobre il nuovo progetto “Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez”

I Gorillaz hanno iniziato l’anno con il primo episodio ‘Momentary Bliss ft. slowthai and Slaves’ – del nuovo progetto Song Machine, un concetto totalmente innovativo, come ormai ci hanno abituato a fare. Ora che sono usciti 6 episodi e che Noodle, 2D, Murdoc e Russel hanno visitato il Marocco e Parigi, Londra e il lago di Como, per non parlare addirittura della Luna, i Gorillaz sono pronti per far uscire l’intera collezione, intitolata Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez.

Song Machine è un processo in continua evoluzione in cui i Gorillaz hanno collaborato con molti importanti artisti, registrando, tra i vari luoghi, anche ai Kong Studios.

Il risultato è una raccolta di 17 brani che abbracciano una miriade di suoni, di stili, di generi diversi con il contributo di guest star come Beck, Elton John, Fatoumata Diawara, Georgia, Kano, Leee John, Octavian, Peter Hook, Robert Smith, Roxani Arias, ScHoolboy Q, Slaves, Slowthai, St Vincent e 6LACK, così come di CHAI, EARTHGANG, Goldlink, Joan As Police Woman, JPEGMAFIA, Moonchild Sanelly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Skepta e Tony Allen.

Compra il CD in versione standard > https://amzn.to/3hhMqnd

Compra il CD in versione deluxe > https://amzn.to/2FhPqTn

Compra il Vinile in versione standard > https://amzn.to/33iGXrc

Compra il Vinile in versione deluxe > https://amzn.to/3bGWR2E

Nell’ultimo episodio, Strange Timez ft. Robert Smith, i nostri eroi sono sulla Luna, con tutta la magnificenza in technicolor di Jamie Hewlett, girano intorno al mondo di notte, girano finchè non sorge il sole, strano momento per vedere la luce.

Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez – FULL TRACKLISTING:

(11 tracks) CD & 12” Vinyl & Digital Download

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Ext. Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

Deluxe – TRACKLISTING:

(17 tracks) Hardback Art Book and x3 Art Prints, 2x 12” Vinyl, CD, Digital Download

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)

Compra il CD in versione standard > https://amzn.to/3hhMqnd

Compra il CD in versione deluxe > https://amzn.to/2FhPqTn

Compra il Vinile in versione standard > https://amzn.to/33iGXrc

Compra il Vinile in versione deluxe > https://amzn.to/3bGWR2E