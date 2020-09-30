DIRE STRAITS: esce il 9 ottobre il cofanetto in 6 CD “The Studio Albums 1978-1991”

Dal 9 ottobre è disponibile nei negozi di dischi fisici e online il cofanetto 6 CD con tutti gli album in studio dei Dire Straits, la band che ha conquistato il mondo con un inedito rock sofisticato e l’inconfondibile story telling.

Nati nel circuito dei club e dei pub nel 1977, i Dire Straits sono stati guidati dal carismatico cantautore, produttore discografico e compositore Mark Knopfler, uno dei musicisti di maggior successo che il Regno Unito abbia mai prodotto, spesso citato come uno dei più grandi chitarristi di tutti i tempi.

Il sound dei Dire Straits ha definito la fine degli anni ’70 e l’inizio degli 80 con successi incredibili come “Sultans Of Swing”, “Romeo And Juliet”, “Money For Nothing” e “Walk Of Life”. L’album del 1985 ‘Brothers In Arms’, numero uno al mondo e vincitore di due Grammy Award, è ancora oggi uno dei più venduti al mondo.

Dire Straits – The Studio Albums 1978-1991 contiene tutti gli album della band: Dire Straits (1978), Communiqué (1979), Making Movies (1980), Love Over Gold (1982), Brothers In Arms (1985) e On Every Street (1991) – tutti certificati Multi-Platino. Gli album sono presentati in un elegante cofanetto di 6CD.

Pre-ordina la versione vinile a questo link > https://amzn.to/33gAvm8

CD 1 – DIRE STRAITS

Down To The Waterline

Water Of Love

Setting Me Up

Six Blade Knife

Southbound Again

Sultans Of Swing

In The Gallery

Wild West End

Lions

CD 2 – COMMUNIQUÉ

Once Upon A Time In The West

News

Where Do You Think You’re Going?

Communiqué

Lady Writer

Angel Of Mercy

Portobello Belle

Single-Handed Sailor

Follow Me Home

CD 3 – MAKING MOVIES

Tunnel Of Love

Romeo And Juliet

Skateaway

Expresso Love

Hand In Hand

Solid Rock

Les Boys

CD 4 – LOVE OVER GOLD

Telegraph Road

Private Investigations

Industrial Disease

Love Over Gold

It Never Rains

CD 5 – BROTHERS IN ARMS

So Far Away

Money For Nothing

Walk Of Life

Your Latest Trick

Why Worry

Ride Across The River

The Man’s Too Strong

One World

Brothers In Arms

CD 6 – ON EVERY STREET

Calling Elvis

On Every Street

When It Comes To You

Fade To Black

The Bug

You And Your Friend

Heavy Fuel

Iron Hand

Ticket To Heaven

My Parties

Planet Of New Orleans

How Long

