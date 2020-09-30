DIRE STRAITS: esce il 9 ottobre il cofanetto in 6 CD “The Studio Albums 1978-1991”

Dal 9 ottobre è disponibile nei negozi di dischi fisici e online il cofanetto 6 CD con tutti gli album in studio dei Dire Straits, la band che ha conquistato il mondo con un inedito rock sofisticato e l’inconfondibile story telling.
Nati nel circuito dei club e dei pub nel 1977, i Dire Straits sono stati guidati dal carismatico cantautore, produttore discografico e compositore Mark Knopfler, uno dei musicisti di maggior successo che il Regno Unito abbia mai prodotto, spesso citato come uno dei più grandi chitarristi di tutti i tempi.
Il sound dei Dire Straits ha definito la fine degli anni ’70 e l’inizio degli 80 con successi incredibili come “Sultans Of Swing”, “Romeo And Juliet”, “Money For Nothing” e “Walk Of Life”. L’album del 1985 ‘Brothers In Arms’, numero uno al mondo e vincitore di due Grammy Award, è ancora oggi uno dei più venduti al mondo.
Dire Straits – The Studio Albums 1978-1991 contiene tutti gli album della band: Dire Straits (1978), Communiqué (1979), Making Movies (1980), Love Over Gold (1982), Brothers In Arms (1985) e On Every Street (1991) – tutti certificati Multi-Platino. Gli album sono presentati in un elegante cofanetto di 6CD.
Pre-ordina la versione vinile a questo link > https://amzn.to/33gAvm8
CD 1 – DIRE STRAITS
Down To The Waterline
Water Of Love
Setting Me Up
Six Blade Knife
Southbound Again
Sultans Of Swing
In The Gallery
Wild West End
Lions
CD 2 – COMMUNIQUÉ
Once Upon A Time In The West
News
Where Do You Think You’re Going?
Communiqué
Lady Writer
Angel Of Mercy
Portobello Belle
Single-Handed Sailor
Follow Me Home
CD 3 – MAKING MOVIES
Tunnel Of Love
Romeo And Juliet
Skateaway
Expresso Love
Hand In Hand
Solid Rock
Les Boys
CD 4 – LOVE OVER GOLD
Telegraph Road
Private Investigations
Industrial Disease
Love Over Gold
It Never Rains
CD 5 – BROTHERS IN ARMS
So Far Away
Money For Nothing
Walk Of Life
Your Latest Trick
Why Worry
Ride Across The River
The Man’s Too Strong
One World
Brothers In Arms
CD 6 – ON EVERY STREET
Calling Elvis
On Every Street
When It Comes To You
Fade To Black
The Bug
You And Your Friend
Heavy Fuel
Iron Hand
Ticket To Heaven
My Parties
Planet Of New Orleans
How Long
