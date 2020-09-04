BEASTIE BOYS: esce il 23 ottobre la nuova raccolta Beastie Boys Music

Il 23 ottobre 2020 Universal Music pubblicherà Beastie Boys Music, una nuova raccolta di 20 canzoni che ripercorre la carriera discografica dei Beastie Boys.
La raccolta si aggiunge al documentario Beastie Boys Story e al libro best seller dedicato al gruppo Beastie Boys Book, che è salito al primo posto della classifica vendite del New York Times, sia in E-book che in formato cartaceo.
Beastie Boys Music (disponibile in digitale, CD e doppio vinile 180g.) contiene 20 classici dei Beastie Boys che riassumono gli oltre 30 anni di carriera della band, inclusi “Fight For Your Right”, “Brass Monkey”, “Paul Revere” e “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” tratti dal debut album del 1986 “Licensed To Ill”, “Shake Your Rump” e “Hey Ladies” da Paul’s Boutique (1989) e “So What’Cha Want” e “Pass The Mic” da “Check Your Head” (1992), disco che raggiunse i primi posti della Billboard Chart.
Altri brani inclusi sono “Sure Shot” e “Sabotage” da “Ill Communication” (1994), che coincise con il ritorno della band al numero 1 della Billboard 200, “Body Movin’” e “Intergalactic” tratti da “Hello Nasty” (1998), “Ch-Check It Out” da “To The 5 Boroughs” (2004), album che segnò il terzo debutto al primo posto della classifica di Billboard ed i brani “Make Some Noise” e “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” dall’album “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two” (2011).
BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC TRACK LISTING
CD/DIGITAL
So What’Cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Fight For Your Right
Pass The Mic
Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
Body Movin’
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2LP VINYL
SIDE A
Fight For Your Right
Brass Monkey
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It
SIDE B
Shake Your Rump
Shadrach
Hey Ladies
Pass The Mic
So What’Cha Want
SIDE C
Jimmy James
Sure Shot
Root Down
Sabotage
Get It Together
SIDE D
Body Movin’
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Make Some Noise
Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
