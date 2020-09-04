BEASTIE BOYS: esce il 23 ottobre la nuova raccolta Beastie Boys Music

Il 23 ottobre 2020 Universal Music pubblicherà Beastie Boys Music, una nuova raccolta di 20 canzoni che ripercorre la carriera discografica dei Beastie Boys.

La raccolta si aggiunge al documentario Beastie Boys Story e al libro best seller dedicato al gruppo Beastie Boys Book, che è salito al primo posto della classifica vendite del New York Times, sia in E-book che in formato cartaceo.

Beastie Boys Music (disponibile in digitale, CD e doppio vinile 180g.) contiene 20 classici dei Beastie Boys che riassumono gli oltre 30 anni di carriera della band, inclusi “Fight For Your Right”, “Brass Monkey”, “Paul Revere” e “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” tratti dal debut album del 1986 “Licensed To Ill”, “Shake Your Rump” e “Hey Ladies” da Paul’s Boutique (1989) e “So What’Cha Want” e “Pass The Mic” da “Check Your Head” (1992), disco che raggiunse i primi posti della Billboard Chart.

Altri brani inclusi sono “Sure Shot” e “Sabotage” da “Ill Communication” (1994), che coincise con il ritorno della band al numero 1 della Billboard 200, “Body Movin’” e “Intergalactic” tratti da “Hello Nasty” (1998), “Ch-Check It Out” da “To The 5 Boroughs” (2004), album che segnò il terzo debutto al primo posto della classifica di Billboard ed i brani “Make Some Noise” e “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” dall’album “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two” (2011).

BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC TRACK LISTING

CD/DIGITAL

So What’Cha Want

Paul Revere

Shake Your Rump

Make Some Noise

Sure Shot

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Fight For Your Right

Pass The Mic

Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win

Body Movin’

Sabotage

Hold It Now, Hit It

Shadrach

Root Down

Brass Monkey

Get It Together

Jimmy James

Hey Ladies

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

2LP VINYL

SIDE A

Fight For Your Right

Brass Monkey

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

Paul Revere

Hold It Now, Hit It

SIDE B

Shake Your Rump

Shadrach

Hey Ladies

Pass The Mic

So What’Cha Want

SIDE C

Jimmy James

Sure Shot

Root Down

Sabotage

Get It Together

SIDE D

Body Movin’

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Make Some Noise

Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win