FIRENZE ROCKS: l’edizione 2020 del festival di Firenze è cancellata

A seguito della pubblicazione sulla GU del DL n.33 del 16/5/2020 che, per fronteggiare l’emergenza epidemiologica scaturita dal virus Covid-19 , vieta gli assembramenti di persone fino al 31 luglio 2020, l’edizione 2020 del festival FIRENZE ROCKS che avrebbe dovuto avere luogo dal 10 al 13 giugno alla Visarno Arena è cancellata.

Live Nation sta lavorando per poter annunciare quanto prima l’edizione del 2021, siamo fiduciosi di poter confermare la stessa line-up del 2020 e vicini ad una comunicazione ufficiale.

I biglietti dell’edizione 2020 saranno validi per l’edizione 2021.

Chi desiderasse, in ogni caso, avere il rimborso, avrà la facoltà di richiedere un “voucher” di pari valore a quello indicato sul biglietto precedentemente acquistato e comprensivo, dunque, del diritto di prevendita. Il voucher potrà essere richiesto entro il 18 Giugno 2020.

Per maggiori informazioni sull’ottenimento dei voucher, visitare le pagine:

• Ticketmaster Italia

• Ticketone

• Vivaticket

Live Nation Italia desidera ringraziare i propri team, gli artisti, gli sponsor e tutti i partner che lavorano duramente ogni anno nella produzione del festival e naturalmente i fan per il loro supporto, entusiasmo e pazienza.

***

THE 2020 EDITION IS CANCELLED

In accordance with DL n.33 of 16/5/2020 which suspends all the events and shows until 31st July, 2020 to deal with the emergency caused by Covid-19 virus, FIRENZE ROCKS Festival will not be taking place this year. The Festival was due to take place at the Visarno Arena from 10th to 13th June, 2020.

We are working hard to announce the 2021 edition as soon as possible, we are confident to confirm the same line-up of 2020 and we are close to an official communication.

Tickets previously purchased will remain valid for the new 2021 festival edition.

Ticket holders who chose to get a refund as an alternative will have the right to request a ‘voucher’ of the same value as that indicated on the ticket previously purchased (including pre-sale fees).

The voucher can be requested by June 18, 2020.

Finally, we wants to thank all the teams, artists, sponsors and partners who work so hard each year on the festival production. And naturally, the company wants to extend his gratitude to fans for their support, enthusiasm and understanding.