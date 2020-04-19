The MISSION: nuova (unica) data il 15 marzo 2021 a Milano

In ottemperanza ai provvedimenti emanati su scala mondiale per contrastare la diffusione del virus COVID-19, il tour dei The Mission si rinvia di un anno: i concerti che si sarebbero dovuti tenere sabato 21 e domenica 22 marzo 2020 si trasformano per esigenze di calendario in un solo show, lunedì 15 marzo 2021 al Legend Club di Milano.

THE MISSION

Nuova data: Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021 – MILANO

Legend Club – Viale Enrico Fermi, 98

Biglietti in vendita a questo link > http://bit.ly/themission2020

Posto unico in piedi: € 25,00 + prev.

Inizio concerti h. 21:00

Ecco la dichiarazione della band:

Where it was possible to do so we arranged to play two nights again in some select cities and we’re planning that the shows will follow again the format of the recent shows – one night songs from the odd albums and the other night songs from the even – and where we only play one show in a particular city then we will play a selection of songs from ALL of our albums. Hope that’s clear. And hope to see you next year. Until then please be safe and well and mindful of others. Keep the faith.

I biglietti già emessi sono validi per accedere al concerto e le vendite sono regolarmente aperte sui canali Ticketone e Vivaticket; chi avesse acquistato un abbonamento per i due concerti, avrà diritto a portare con sé un accompagnatore che entrerà gratuitamente.

THE MISSION

Nuova data: Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021 – MILANO

Legend Club – Viale Enrico Fermi, 98

Biglietti in vendita a questo link > http://bit.ly/themission2020

Posto unico in piedi: € 25,00 + prev.

Inizio concerti h. 21:00